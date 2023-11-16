Centenario Gold Corp.: Centenario Gold Initiates the First Drill Program on the Eden Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Centenario Gold Corp. (TSXV:CTG) ("Centenario" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilisation of the drill crew to its Eden project near Cosala, Sinaloa State, Mexico. This first phase drill program will be testing the strike and down-dip extensions of Eden's Buenavista vein-breccia mineralized corridor E-NE and S-SW of the old mining workings area. (see Figure 1 & Figure 2)

This maiden drill program will consist of 10 to 12 HQ core holes totaling approximately 1,500 metres. (see Figure 2) This portion of the Buenavista vein-breccia structure was sampled at surface and underground during the last sampling program and returned a number of high-grade gold and silver intervals with assays as high as 239.9 g/t Au and 1390 g/t Ag. Most of the underground channel rock samples taken in level 1 (collected every 10 meters along the entire ~100-metre-long adit) and levels 2 and 3 have returned high grade Au and Ag results. (see Figure 2)

Drill pads are located along a N-NE trending line on the east, southeast side of the Buenavista underground mine workings. The holes are designed to test the down dip extension of the vein-breccia structures along a 400-meter-long portion of the Buenavista corridor. Drill pads and access to the drill pads are all completed. The Mexican mining authorities have approved the drilling permit and local community permits and agreements are in good standing.

This initial phase of drilling is anticipated to last approximately 30 days with crews staying in the small town of Tasajeras, located approximately 30 km from the project area. All logging and sampling will be done at the company's base camp in Tasajeras. Samples will be sent to the ALS-Chemex Lab in Hermosillo, Sonora. Mexico.

About Centenario Gold Corp and the El Eden Gold-Silver Project:

Centenario Gold Corp. is a natural resource exploration company that was formed to focus on exploring and generating high quality mineral prospects in Mexico. During 2020, the exploration team of Centenario visited and evaluated more than 12 mineral prospects before finding the Eden gold silver property located in Durango state of Mexico. On March 24th, 2021, after completing the preliminary evaluation work and due diligence review, Durango Gold Corp S.A de C.V., the 100%-owned Mexican subsidiary of Centenario Gold Corp., signed a 4-year option agreement to acquire 100% of the mineral rights to the Eden Au-Ag property subject to a 1% NSR. The Eden project consists of three adjoining mineral concessions totalling 5,689 hectares in size hosting a series of high-grade N to NE trending, epithermal Au-Ag vein structures. (see Figure 3) The Eden Property's northern border is adjacent to Americas Gold & Silver's Nuestra Señora producing mine while the Eden Property's southern border is adjacent to Prime Mining's Los Reyes property's northern border.

Prime Mining has outlined a new resource on the Los Reyes property of, indicated 1.47 M AuEq and Inferred 0.73m AuEq. (Prime Mining Corp. NI 43-101 dated June 12, 2023) AuEq grade (gpt) = Gold grade (gpt) + Silver grade (gpt) x ($22 / $1700).

Qualified Person:

Derrick Strikland, P. Geo (1000315) is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this release.

Reader Caution: The qualified person has not verified the information on the adjacent properties nor mineralization found on adjacent and/or geologically similar properties which is not necessarily indicative of mineralization found on the Property.

Further information on the Centenario Gold or their Properties can be found on our website at www.centenariogold.com along with the NI43-101 compliant Technical Report filed on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Doug Fulcher

President, Director

For further information, please call: Doug Fulcher 604-803-5901 Steve McGuire 604-762-7869 Alain Charest 011-52-618-299-9885 Telephone: (604) 684-0279 www.centenariogold.com

