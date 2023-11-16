Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of exploratory drilling at the Agate project where uranium mineralization was encountered within 93 of the 100 holes drilled. The uranium mineralization is typical of the classic, Wyoming-type roll front deposit that was first described historically in the Shirley Basin district in the 1960s. The results of the newly completed 50 holes are tabled below. The highlight was the drilling of holes, AG-10-23 (8.5 feet @ 0.114% eU3O8) and AG-16-23 (14.5 feet @ 0.110% eU3O8) completed 800 feet apart and with open mineralization apparent outwards of each of the drill holes. The 100 holes totalled 14,765 feet drilled. Strathmore is planning and permitting for up to 400 additional drill holes to be completed during the spring/summer of 2024.

Phase 1 of exploratory drilling at the Agate project targeted the Lower "A" sand of the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity and permeability, and high groundwater transmissivity. Strathmore explored an area of the Agate project where historical drilling completed by Kerr McGee Corporation in the 1970s encountered uranium roll-front deposits, saturated with groundwater, from 80-150 feet deep. The intercept results are reported at a minimum thickness of 2-feet and a grade cutoff of 0.02% eU3O8 (equivalent uranium), including holes with below cutoff intercepts italicized in the table below.

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness

(ft) Grade %

eU3O8 Grade x Thickness AG-50-23 42.31472 -106.28732 84.0 91.5 7.5 0.014 0.105 AG-51-23 42.31497 -106.25890 83.0 90.5 7.5 0.052 0.390 AG-52-23 42.31499 -106.28635 82.0 86.0 4.0 0.032 0.128 98.5 102.0 3.5 0.014 0.049 AG-53-23 42.31530 -106.28476 76.0 78.0 2.0 0.024 0.048 AG-54-23 42.31502 -106.28481 73.0 75.5 2.5 0.042 0.105 AG-55-23 42.31528 -106.28407 88.5 91.0 2.5 0.015 0.038 AG-56-23 42.31500 -106.28443 69.0 73.5 4.5 0.036 0.162 AG-57-23 42.31501 -106.28402 67.5 69.5 2.0 0.026 0.052 AG-58-23 42.31471 -106.28437 80.5 89.0 8.5 0.014 0.119 AG-59-23 42.31469 -106.28506 80.0 85.5 5.5 0.044 0.242 92.0 94.5 2.5 0.026 0.065 AG-60-23 42.31431 -106.28618 BELOW CUTOFF AG-61-23 42.31395 -106.28665 82.0 84.0 2.0 0.011 0.022 88.0 91.0 3.0 0.012 0.036 AG-62-23 42.31443 -106.28413 80.0 82.0 2.0 0.021 0.042 AG-63-23 42.31416 -106.28444 72.5 75.5 3.0 0.013 0.039 85.5 90.5 5.0 0.013 0.065 AG-64-23 42.31427 -106.28370 75.5 83.0 7.5 0.021 0.158 86.5 91.0 4.5 0.012 0.054 AG-65-23 42.31476 -106.28397 75.0 77.0 2.0 0.014 0.028 85.5 91.5 6.0 0.011 0.066 AG-66-23 42.31462 -106.28357 69.5 73.0 3.5 0.011 0.039 76.5 79.5 3.0 0.014 0.042 81.5 83.5 2.0 0.013 0.026 AG-67-23 42.31445 -106.28572 73.5 78.5 5.0 0.126 0.630 92.0 96.0 4.0 0.047 0.188 AG-68-23 42.31443 -106.28468 77.0 87.5 10.5 0.013 0.137 89.5 96.5 7.0 0.012 0.084 AG-69-23 42.31480 -106.28738 81.5 84.0 2.5 0.012 0.030 90.5 95.5 5.0 0.012 0.060 97.0 103.5 6.5 0.016 0.104 AG-70-23 42.31484 -106.28796 113.0 116.0 3.0 0.051 0.153 AG-71-23 42.31455 -106.28809 82.0 86.0 4.0 0.017 0.068 98.5 101.5 3.0 0.059 0.177 AG-72-23 42.31448 -106.28748 76.0 79.0 3.0 0.019 0.057 91.5 101.5 10.0 0.016 0.160 AG-73-23 42.31424 -106.28813 96.0 98.5 2.5 0.028 0.070 AG-74-23 42.31532 -106.28758 108.4 116.9 8.5 0.014 0.119 AG-75-23 42.31524 -106.28805 113.0 118.0 5.0 0.013 0.065 AG-76-23 42.31508 -106.28830 115.5 121.0 5.5 0.059 0.325 AG-77-23 42.31458 -106.28857 110.5 114.0 3.5 0.077 0.270 123.0 125.0 2.0 0.032 0.064 AG-78-23 42.31438 -106.28903 96.0 102.0 6.0 0.032 0.192 AG-79-23 42.31413 -106.28864 90.0 93.0 3.0 0.019 0.057 94.5 97.0 2.5 0.016 0.040 98.5 101.0 2.5 0.012 0.030 AG-80-23 42.31467 -106.28934 93.5 95.5 2.0 0.048 0.096 100.0 103.0 3.0 0.012 0.036 112.0 114.0 2.0 0.012 0.024 AG-81-23 42.31485 -106.28887 117.0 120.5 3.5 0.030 0.105 AG-82-23 42.31439 -106.28958 98.5 102.5 4.0 0.024 0.096 104.5 106.5 2.0 0.023 0.046 109.0 112.0 3.0 0.012 0.036 118.5 120.5 2.0 0.012 0.024 AG-83-23 42.31411 -106.28928 103.5 106.0 2.5 0.013 0.033 AG-84-23 42.31584 -106.28391 BELOW CUTOFF AG-85-23 42.31545 -106.28377 BELOW CUTOFF AG-86-23 42.31666 -106.28744 123.0 126.5 3.5 0.017 0.060 AG-87-23 42.31658 -106.28710 112.0 114.0 2.0 0.013 0.026 AG-88-23 42.31723 -106.28719 BELOW CUTOFF AG-89-23 42.31699 -106.28751 113.0 116.5 3.5 0.019 0.067 AG-90-23 42.31505 -106.28511 82.5 97.0 14.5 0.092 1.334 Including 84.0 90.5 6.5 0.132 0.858 99.5 101.5 2.0 0.025 0.050 AG-91-23 42.31496 -106.28355 50.5 52.5 2.0 0.013 0.026 77.0 80.5 3.5 0.012 0.042 88.5 92.5 4.0 0.011 0.044 AG-92-23 42.31252 -106.28587 86.0 89.5 3.5 0.012 0.042 91.0 94.5 3.5 0.011 0.039 AG-93-23 42.31240 -106.28535 62.0 64.0 2.0 0.016 0.032 86.5 89.0 2.5 0.018 0.045 91.0 94.0 3.0 0.011 0.033 AG-94-23 42.31260 -106.28624 62.0 64.0 2.0 0.016 0.032 86.5 89.0 2.5 0.018 0.045 91.0 94.0 3.0 0.011 0.033 AG-95-23 42.31236 -106.29028 98.0 100.0 2.0 0.057 0.114 103.5 107.5 4.0 0.017 0.068 AG-96-23 42.31274 -106.29000 107.0 113.0 6.0 0.012 0.072 AG-97-23 42.31292 -106.28946 109.0 112.5 3.5 0.040 0.140 AG-98-23 42.31245 -106.28956 111.0 113.5 2.5 0.035 0.088 115.0 119.5 4.5 0.013 0.059 AG-99-23 42.31294 -106.29059 101.0 107.5 6.5 0.027 0.176 AG-100-23 42.31310 -106.29115 97.0 100.5 3.5 0.027 0.095

Note: The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.

Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.

Non-mineralized holes are interpreted to be in the Barren Exterior ground located ahead of the projected roll front system in reduced ground.

The 2023 drilling was completed by Single Water Services utilizing a mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging was completed by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming with extensive experience in the uranium industry. Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, VP Exploration for Strathmore, was the supervising Geologist and oversaw the drilling activities and lithologic descriptions of the drilled cuttings which were sampled at 5-foot intervals. The drilling was completed on budget (US$275,000) and in a timely manner over a month's time. The results of the exploration will be analyzed and assist in the layout of additional drill sites proposed for the 2024 drilling season.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 51 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 80 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area, delineating several targets of potential mineralization across the project.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

