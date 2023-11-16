Stevanato Group recognized for excellence and leadership in implementing equipment and technology to respond to pharma companies' needs

Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries, announced today that its Mavis Combi visual inspection machine has been selected as a winner of the 2023 Pharma Innovation Awards by Pharma Manufacturing, a brand of Endeavor Business Media.

The Pharma Innovation Awards represent an annual recognition of new technologies and services that aim to help improve product quality, reduce risks, and enhance pharmaceutical production efficiency. In the 2023 edition, the editorial team at Pharma Manufacturing has selected 13 winners from global suppliers of pharmaceutical equipment and technologies who have distinguished themselves by enhancing and improving their products, thereby supporting pharmaceutical companies in creating innovative and life-saving drugs.

The Mavis Combi visual inspection line is a cutting-edge solution designed to provide advanced performance, flexibility, and speed to enhance visual inspection of primary packaging and the drugs within it. The Mavis Combi can handle a diverse array of glass primary containers such as syringes, vials, ampoules, and cartridges, nimbly switching from one format to another, all in one unit. Its ability to accurately identify particles, cosmetic defects, and closure integrity issues is crucial in ensuring the highest standards of product quality and safety. Furthermore, the Mavis Combi visual inspection line can inspect both bulk and ready-to-use containers.

The Mavis Combi is also distinguished by its compact design and remarkable operational speed, supporting pharma production without compromising quality control. The Mavis Combi is part of Stevanato Group's Mavis platform, which also includes equipment for visual inspection of syringes. The Mavis platform was designed to respond to the need for high-performance visual inspection processes in combination with flexibility and compact design.

"It's a privilege to be acknowledged for the innovation behind the Mavis Combi visual inspection line," said Paolo Superchi, Vice President of Engineering Operations at Stevanato Group. "The compact design solution provides efficiency, adaptability, and flexibility. This enables Stevanato Group to meet the requirements of pharmaceutical companies in processing drugs and containers of various formats, all while upholding an exceptionally high level of quality control."

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

