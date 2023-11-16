Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A3CVSY | ISIN: SE0015987904 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Z
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:02 Uhr
0,141 Euro
-0,001
-0,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 12:10
123 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB (580/23)

With effect from November 17, 2023, the subscription rights in Modus
Therapeutics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue up until and including November 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MODTX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021672              
Order book ID:  311303                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from November 17, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Modus
Therapeutics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MODTX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021680              
Order book ID:  311304                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
