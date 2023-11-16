Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB (580/23)

With effect from November 17, 2023, the subscription rights in Modus Therapeutics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MODTX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021672 Order book ID: 311303 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 17, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Modus Therapeutics Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MODTX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021680 Order book ID: 311304 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB