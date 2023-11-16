Record growth registered across all major student recruitment markets worldwide for Fall 2023 intake

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - INTO University Partnerships has announced a huge surge in international student enrollment for its US institutional partners for the Fall 2023 intake.





INTO announces 34% jump in international student enrollment for US partnerships



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/187116_24b2143084833866_001full.jpg

The organization has reported an overall growth of 34% in international student numbers across direct admission and pathway programs as compared to the previous year. This is double the 17% year-on-year rise in US F1 visa issuance as of August 2023.

The boost in enrollment numbers has been reported across all key student recruitment markets worldwide with the Americas (66%) and South Asia (50%) leading the trend, followed by Middle East & Africa (34%), Europe & Central Asia (30%) and China, Hong Kong, Macau & East Asia (20%) regions.

More than 2900 students from around the world have enrolled into a range of undergraduate and graduate programs with INTO's US partners for the Fall 2023 intake. These include international students eligible for direct admission as well as those opting for pathway and other programs supported by INTO Centers.

Sharon Sundue, INTO's Executive Vice President for North America, said: "We are delighted to achieve such strong enrollment results for our partners after what has been a challenging period for US higher education post COVID-19.

"Our partners deliver life-changing experiences and opportunities for international students, offering outstanding value and support which is evident in student satisfaction levels exceeding 94%. The exceptional reputation of our partners, combined with our shared commitment to quality and student success has led to these excellent results."

Jessica Eads, Senior Vice President for Student Enrollment at Hofstra University said: "We have achieved strong growth in numbers across pathway programs and direct admissions. Enhancing on-campus diversity is central to our internationalization strategy, and it is encouraging to see that we have enrolled more students from all major regions compared to the previous year."

About Us: For media enquiries, please contact: Davinder Kumar VP, Corporate & Public Relations davinder.kumar@intoglobal.com

About INTO University Partnerships: INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. The organization helps international students achieve academic and career success and enables its university partners to access a diverse pool of talented students from across the globe. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped 150,000 students from 180 countries realize their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university.

Contact Info:

Name: Davinder Kumar

Email: davinder.kumar@intoglobal.com

Organization: INTO University Partnershipsinto

Website: https://www.intoglobal.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187116