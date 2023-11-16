Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
16.11.2023 | 12:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Götenehus Group AB receives observation status (581/23)

Today, November 16, 2023, EHF AB, the largest shareholder in Götenehus Group AB
(the "Company"), disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in
the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Götenehus Group AB (GHUS B, ISIN code SE0001799636, order book ID 37306) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
