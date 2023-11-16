Acetylene Market to Value at USD 9.3 billion by 2031 with 4.5% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research Inc.

Demand for acetylene remains relatively stable, driven primarily by its use in welding and cutting processes in the construction and automotive sectors.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acetylene market stood at US$ 6.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 9.3 billion in 2031. The global industrial humidifier market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2031.

The acetylene market is in flux, with both challenges and opportunities on the horizon. Acetylene, a flammable gas with diverse applications, plays a pivotal role in several industries, including metal fabrication, chemical manufacturing, and welding.

Environmental issues have come to the forefront, with the energy-intensive and greenhouse gas-emitting nature of traditional acetylene production, which in turn is expected to restrain the acetylene market expansion in the near future. Technological advancements are also shaping the market with innovative acetylene generation and storage solutions.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85858

These advancements improve safety and environmental performance, making acetylene a more attractive option for industries with stringent regulatory requirements. Additionally, the acetylene market demand remains steady due to its use in welding and cutting brazing processes across metals and sectors. Moreover, its role in the chemical industry, particularly in producing various chemicals and plastics, also ensures a stable demand base.

High heat content and precise flame control of acetylene gas make it indispensable in welding, cutting, and metal fabrication processes, where the ability to achieve high temperatures is essential. Furthermore, acetylene is widely employed as a precursor in synthesizing various chemicals in the chemical industry. Safety and handling have been addressed with stringent guidelines and specialized containers to mitigate the risks associated with acetylene gas. This has further solidified its position as the preferred choice in industries that rely on its unique properties.

Acetylene Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2021 Size in 2022 US$ 6.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 9.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.5 % No. of Pages 320 Pages Segments covered By Purity,Form,Production Method,Application,End-use



Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global acetylene market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 9.3 billion until 2031.

Global acetylene market from 2023 to 2031 is 4.5%

The global acetylene market is valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2023.

The global acetylene market stood at US$ 6.3 billion in 2022.

Acetylene Market Market: Growth Drivers

The unique properties of acetylene make it an ideal fuel gas for various welding and metal fabrication applications. Acetylene is commonly used as the fuel gas in oxy-fuel welding and cutting processes. When combined with oxygen in the welding torch, acetylene produces a high-temperature flame, making it practical for melting together or cutting metals. The controlled heat generated by acetylene is essential for achieving solid and clean welds.

Demand for energy, both traditional and renewable, is likely to rise significantly as economies grow and modernize. This drives investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, increasing equipment, materials, and services demand. The energy & power sector requires extensive infrastructure development, including power plants, transmission lines, substations, and renewable energy installations. This drives the demand for equipment construction, engineering, and manufacturing.

Request for customization of this research report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85858

Acetylene Market Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global acetylene business due to rapid industrialization, expansion of construction and automotive sectors, and increase in demand for glass across the region. China and India in Asia Pacific are witnessing substantial growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors, which rely heavily on acetylene for various applications. Asia Pacific's prominence in the acetylene market is evident; however, it also faces the challenge of aligning with global environmental standards. One of the key acetylene market trends is the growing focus on cleaner and sustainable production methods to mitigate the carbon footprint associated with acetylene production.

The automotive sector in Europe, which is experiencing robust growth, depends on acetylene for welding and joining metal components in vehicle manufacturing. These factors collectively fuel the demand for acetylene in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for chemicals and plastics in both domestic and international markets has contributed to the substantial acetylene market share held by the region.

Acetylene Market Market: Key Players

SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited and Denka Company Limited signed a joint venture to operate an acetylene black manufacturing business in Rayong province, Thailand. The joint venture includes establishment of a plant with an annual production capacity of approximately 11,000 metric tons.

Orion Engineered Carbons announced plans to build a production plant for acetylene-based conductive additives in the U.S. for applications in lithium-ion batteries, high-voltage cables, other products for electrification, and the renewable energy industry.

Acetylene Market Market: Segmentation

By Purity Up to 98% >98%

By Form Acetylene Gas Acetylene Liquid

By Production Method Calcium Carbide Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis Others

By Application Chemical Synthesis Welding, Cutting and Heat Treating Polyethylene Plastics Elastic Textile Fiber Brazing Perfume Synthesis of Vitamins Portable Lighting Fuel Additive Others

By End-use Metals Automotive and Transportation Pharmaceutical Plastic Textile Personal Care & Cosmetic Glass Residential Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85858<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Surfactants Market-Surfactants Market size to reach US$ 96.3 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%. The global market is segmented by type, application

Titanium Fluoride Phosphate Market-Titanium Fluoride Phosphate Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 914.2 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2025-2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market-Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acetylene-market-to-value-at-usd-9-3-billion-by-2031-with-4-5-cagr--states-transparency-market-research-inc-301990427.html