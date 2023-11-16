Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Completes 1,560 Metres of Drilling at Lewiston and Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 exploration campaign at the Company's 16,187 hectare (40,000 acre) land package throughout Wyoming, USA. The work included the first-ever drilling of the Heavy Hand Target in the South Pass Gold Field in west-central Wyoming as well as regional surface mapping and sampling focused at Bradley Peak, Shield-Carissa, and Golden Buffalo. Most assay data are pending and should be received within 1-10 weeks.

"We are very pleased to have successfully advanced our pipeline of discovery opportunities throughout the state of Wyoming even in the face of challenging market conditions," said Relevant Gold CEO Robert Bergmann. "We eagerly await results from our drilling at Heavy Hand and expect that the combined 2023 results will strongly reinforce our regional-scale Abitibi-style shear-hosted gold model. We look forward to testing these new targets with an aggressive drilling campaign in 2024."

The 2023 program included completing the following work:

Drilled 11 holes totaling 1,560 m of diamond core at the Lewiston Project, Heavy Hand Target in the South Pass Gold Field in west-central Wyoming (Figure 1).

Initial observations of drill core appear to confirm the Company's model for sub-parallel deep-rooted and near vertical orogenic shear zones (see News Release, September 13, 2023).

Regional mapping and rock sampling focused on target generation at Bradley Peak, Shield-Carissa, and Golden Buffalo; 3 district-scale targets were identified at Bradley Peak including highlight results of 5.3 g/t gold at the Deserted Treasure Zone, and 107 g/t silver and 6.25% copper at Kortes Zone (News Release, November 07, 2023). Results for Shield-Carissa and Golden Buffalo are pending.

Regional soil geochemical sampling program across the Golden Buffalo project. Results are pending.

Regional airborne geophysics survey conducted by the State of Wyoming over Central Wyoming, including both Relevant Gold's South Pass and Bradley Peak camps (See May 24, 2023 News Release). Results are pending.

Lewiston Drilling Program

The Lewiston project comprises 10 km of orogenic shearing with gold associated throughout. Numerous shear zones have been mapped in detail throughout the district ranging from <1 m to >15 m wide at surface. Mineralization is seen as gold bearing quartz veins with arsenopyrite + pyrite + chlorite +/- biotite +/- scheelite within the shear zone. The shear zones are flanked by brittle stockworks and alteration consisting of silicification and chloritization. Heavy Hand is a 500 m x 1 km+ greenfield target identified as multiple sub-parallel and near vertical orogenic shear zones with high-grade gold (Relevant Gold surface rock chip samples highlights include 62.4 g/t Au), distinct hydrothermal alteration, and associated orogenic geochemistry (As, W, Bi, Te, Sb, Ag). Heavy Hand is one of two major targets in the northern Lewiston project identified to date through systematic exploration.

During the 2023 field season, Relevant Gold drilled 11 holes totaling 1,560 m of diamond core at the Heavy Hand target. Highlights and early observations from the drill program include:

Successfully intersected shear zones in multiple drill holes at up to 200 m depth, including known mapped shear zones and blind shear zones not exposed at surface;

Confirmation of the Company's model for sub-parallel deep-rooted and near vertical orogenic shear zones (see News Release, September 13, 2023);

Observation of significant alteration, veining, and remnant sulfides in most drillholes; and

Distinctive styles of alteration recognized and mapped at surface were readily seen in core, including silicification, chlorite, epidote, hematite (oxidized sulfides), sericite, and biotite alteration across the shear zones. For a full technical summary, view the Company's Lewiston 43-101 technical report.

Figure 1: Plan view map of 1,560 m Heavy Hand drilling program with hole locations and traces as well as gold assays for prior Relevant Gold rock chip samples.

"Phase 1 drilling at Heavy Hand was designed to cut numerous shear zones at depth and along strike. Initial observations shows strong hydrothermal alteration, abundant veining, and elevated geochemistry that strongly support our exploration modeling for the Lewiston District," said Relevant Gold CXO Brian Lentz. "The alteration intensity and field analyses (PXRF) shows elevated arsenic, tungsten, and associated pathfinder metals, matching what we see along the surface of the mineralized shear zones, so we are eagerly anticipating results."

Mapping and Rock Sampling Program

Building upon the Company's strong proof of concept achieved in 2022 (Feb. 06, 2023 News Release), Relevant Gold focused on detailed mapping and sampling to generate additional Abitibi-type and -scale target opportunities across the broad portfolio of 5 district-scale projects that comprise the Company's Wyoming holdings. Detailed mapping and sampling was completed at the following projects in 2023:

Bradley Peak - July Field Program - Results Received (News Release, November 07, 2023) 3 district-scale targets identified. Highlights include high-grade gold and copper samples such as 5.3 g/t gold at the Deserted Treasure Zone and 107 g/t silver and 6.25% copper at Kortes Zone;

(News Release, November 07, 2023) Shield-Carissa - August Field Program - Results Pending; and

and Golden Buffalo - September/October Field Program - Results Pending.

The Company expects results from these mapping and sampling programs to come in progressively over the next 1 - 10 weeks.

Soil Sampling Program

The Company's regional soil geochemical survey covering its South Pass projects is planned to bridge the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, more than 2,100 soil samples were collected over the Golden Buffalo project area, with the balance to be completed early next spring, including an expansion across other South Pass project areas. The sample grid was established on north-south oriented lines spaced 400 m apart with samples taken every 25 m. The samples are currently being analyzed via Niton XRF analysis for pathfinder elements including As, Cu, and Zn. This method has proven to be a cost-effective method for analyzing soil samples in orogenic systems where arsenic and other metals detectable with portable XRF are primary geochemical vectors. Results from this program are expected before the end of the year.

More information

