Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order from Santa Rosa Junior College for CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that it received an order for its advanced CleanTech laser cleaning systems.

Santa Rosa (Calif.) Junior College's Department of Career Education and Economic Development was looking for leading-edge laser cleaning technologies and equipment for its workforce programs after identifying laser cleaning as a preferred industrial fabrication method. This led to them seeking out Laser Photonics due to the company's reputation for world-class service and a 40-year history of cutting-edge products. After learning more about CleanTech products, the company decided to purchase a laser cleaning system from Laser Photonics that can effectively prepare graduates to join the high-tech industrial workforce, having trained on tomorrow's technologies, not yesterday's.

"Our CleanTech laser cleaning system was the perfect solution for the junior college's needs," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "They were in the market for a system that could train students to perform laser cleaning for numerous applications while allowing them to implement planned applications training. Our laser technology was perfect for their needs as it allows the college to prepare students for the future."

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Laser Cleaning Systems

The CleanTech product line offers cost-effective laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation systems designed to remove rust, coatings and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. These laser cleaning systems utilize the latest laser technology to provide superior cleaning results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Media Contact:

Karla Kizzort

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

kkizzort@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804241/laser-photonics-receives-order-from-santa-rosa-junior-college-for-cleantech-laser-cleaning-system