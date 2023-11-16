Only UK-listed company to achieve this recognition

Coats Group PLC announces that it has been named one of the World's Best Workplaces 2023.

Fortune and Great Place to Work® annually select the top 25 companies that are dedicated to creating exceptional workplace cultures. The team at Coats has been recognised for its commitment to prioritising its people, fostering a culture of trust, and empowering colleagues worldwide to achieve their full potential, and is the only UK-listed company to receive this endorsement.

The World's Best Workplaces award is based on analysing surveys representing 15 million employee opinions worldwide. The survey also considers the breadth and impact of company workplace programmes. Organisations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries.

Rajiv Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Coats Group, said:

"We are humbled and proud to be recognised as one of the top workplaces worldwide and to be the only UK-listed company to receive this endorsement. This achievement is a testament to our company's culture, employees and leaders.

Three pillars underpin our culture. Firstly, it's about "Doing the right thing", and this manifests itself in ethics, integrity, safety and sustainability. The second pillar is "Customer centricity", which gives us the edge in serving customers today and anticipating their future needs. The third pillar of our culture is a "Family environment". This promotes collaboration, sharing and caring. It's also the basis for forging enduring long-term relationships with stakeholders".

Operating in over 50 countries and with over 18,000 employees speaking over 100 languages, Coats takes a global approach to its people. In 2022, Coats adopted a new global method of recognition called 'Applause' that ensures all employees have an equal chance to be celebrated for their work and the moments that matter, with all Coats' operating countries having the same standards, the same ways of giving and receiving Applause, and the same awards. Meanwhile, the 'Coats for All" programme ensures equality of treatment during recruitment while at work and fair development for all employees worldwide regardless of gender, age, disability, race, religion or belief. Coats remains committed to providing a safe, diverse, and inclusive work environment across all its global operations.

To view CEO Rajiv Sharma's interview with Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media, click here.

To view Coats' World's Best Workplaces video, click here.

About Coats Group plc

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE250 company and a FTSE4Good Index constituent. Revenues in 2022 were $1.6bn.

Trusted by the world's leading companies to deliver vital, innovative, and sustainable solutions, Coats provides value-adding products including apparel, accessory and footwear threads, structural components for footwear and accessories, fabrics, yarns, and software applications. Customer partners include companies from the apparel, footwear, automotive, telecoms, personal protection, and outdoor goods industries.

With a proud heritage dating back more than 250 years and spirit of evolution to constantly stay ahead of changing market needs, Coats has operations across some 50 countries with a workforce of over 17,000, serving its customers worldwide.

Coats connects talent, textiles, and technology, to make a better and more sustainable world. Worldwide, there are four dedicated Coats Innovation and Sustainability Hubs, where experts collaborate with partners to create the materials and products of tomorrow. It participates in the UN Global Compact and is committed to Science Based sustainability targets for 2030 and beyond, with a goal of achieving net-zero by 2050. Coats is also committed to achieving its goals in Diversity, Equity Inclusion, workplace health safety, employee community wellbeing, and supplier social performance.

To find out more about Coats, visit www.coats.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee-our research shows a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance.

Over the past 30 years, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees to help organisations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Powered by decades of research, Emprising®, our Software-as-a-Service survey and analytics platform, empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help them create a meaningful impact on their business, people, and culture.

Through our certification programs, we recognise outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and more than 60 different countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organisation become a Great Place to Work For All by 2030.

Coats' World's Best Workplace video was produced by The Maverick Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116015693/en/

Contacts:

Coats Press Office

communications@coats.com



Ellen Johnson, Brand Communications Director ellen.johnson@coats.com