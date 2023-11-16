New Senior Vice President of Global Sales Jeff Jones to Lead SS8's Strategic Growth.

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence and Monitoring suite platforms, today announced Jeff Jones as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Jones has a comprehensive background in growth sales and go-to-market strategy and will be responsible for leading the SS8 sales team as well as spearheading channel partnerships.

Jones has over 30 years of experience leading global sales teams. Prior to joining SS8, he was the Global Sales Leader of Juniper Network's Data Center Automation sales team. In addition, he has served as the Global VP of Sales at Apstra and the EVP of Global Sales, Alliances, and Channels for the PFX Security and Tools Division at NetScout. Before that, Jones spent 17 years at Apple in various sales and leadership positions.

"SS8 is well positioned for continued growth as it focuses on next generation technical advancements that help keep societies safe by providing law enforcement and emergency services with the information they need to fight crime and save lives. I'm excited to be part of such an incredible organization with such a dedicated and talented team," said Jeff Jones.

"Jeff Jones joins us with a strong background in strategic sales, international growth and go-to-market planning as well as a deep understanding of what it takes to execute our ambitious long-term strategy," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "His breadth of experience and leadership will be integral as we move into the next phase of SS8's mission of accelerating innovation with actionable and operational success in lawful and location intelligence."

About SS8 Networks

As a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, SS8 helps make societies safer. Our commitment is to extract, analyze, and visualize critical intelligence to give law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and emergency services real-time insights that help save lives. Our high-performance solutions also enable communication service providers to efficiently achieve regulatory compliance. SS8 is trusted by the largest government agencies, communications providers, and systems integrators globally. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SS8.

