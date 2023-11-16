Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - World Host Group (https://worldhost.group), a leading global hosting and domain services provider has announced its acquisition of Canadian web hosting company, Doteasy (https://doteasy.com) for an undisclosed sum.





Doteasy Expands World Host Group's North American Market Reach



Originally founded in 2000, Doteasy has established a stellar reputation in the domain name and web hosting industry, particularly in Canada and North America, by prioritizing customer-first support. The company boasts a legacy of over two decades, during which it has fostered a loyal clientele that relies on its superior hosting and personal service. Over that time, Doteasy has grown to serve the needs of more than 50,000 customers in cPanel web hosting, domain names, WordPress and more.

Doteasy's commitment to customer satisfaction is underscored by its knowledgeable and experienced North American in-house support staff, who have developed a deep understanding of client needs through years of dedicated service. World Host Group will continue the ethos of customer service excellence within the brand and the company is committed to maintaining Doteasy's Vancouver location in British Columbia, along with its experienced team.

A spokesperson from Doteasy emphasized, "Our dedication to our clients has always been the cornerstone of Doteasy. Joining forces with World Host Group is a strategic move that we believe will bring long-term benefits to our customers. Their strong team, resources, and customer-centric approach align with our core values, ensuring that our commitment to first-class service not only continues but is enhanced. This transition represents an exciting evolution for Doteasy, promising to deliver even greater value and innovative solutions to our loyal clients."

As part of the acquisition, World Host Group will continue to offer the Website.com site builder platform through Doteasy. As an easy to use website builder software already in use by thousands of Doteasy clients, the partnership ensures continuity but also opens up potential for Website.com to be offered across other World Host Group brands.

The acquisition strengthens World Host Group's position in Canada, after also acquiring Canadian hosting business Cirrus Hosting earlier in 2023, and will bolster World Host Group's total client numbers to more than 120,000. World Host Group continues to grow through organic growth as well as strategic acquisitions, and Doteasy will join the other 14+ brands in the company's portfolio.

About World Host Group

World Host Group (https://worldhost.group), established in 2019, is dedicated to delivering scalable and reliable hosting solutions worldwide. Operating multiple brands tailored to specific niches and geographies, World Host Group strives to innovate technically whilst offering best in class customer service. World Host Group's existing brands include Stablepoint, Mochahost, Hostforweb, WebHostingBuzz amongst others.

About Doteasy

Doteasy, founded in 2000, is a Canadian web hosting company renowned for its affordable, customer-centric domain and web hosting solutions. Over the years, Doteasy has broadened its portfolio, offering a diverse range of hosting, domain, and security products, maximizing value and satisfaction for its customers.

