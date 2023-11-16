MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America's largest restaurant chain and the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 37.3% versus the prior year quarter, rising 1.4 times the period's blended inflation rate.

Consolidated revenues reached $1.1 billion, rising 22.1% in US dollars and 42.9% in constant currency versus the prior year period.

Disciplined execution of a long-term growth strategy is driving strong performance across all sales channels and geographies with an increasingly modernized restaurant portfolio.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $129.1 million rose 25.8% in US dollars versus the prior year result, and 43.9% in constant currency.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 11.5% in the quarter, expanding by 40 basis points versus the prior year period.

Basic net income per share was $0.28 in the quarter, compared to net income per share of $0.22 in the prior year quarter.

The Company opened 27 restaurants in the quarter, including 25 free-standing locations.

¹ For definitions, please refer to page 16 of this document.

Message from Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer

The broad-based momentum we captured in the first half of 2023 continued in the third quarter. McDonald's Brand strength, structural competitive advantages and consistent execution continued driving sales growth and market share gains across the Arcos Dorados footprint, with the strongest performance in markets such as Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Our strategy is clear: drive sustainable sales growth, supported by both guest volume and average check growth, to generate operating leverage and long-term profitability growth. To achieve this objective, we are leaning on Value, which has always been a cornerstone of the McDonald's business. Value includes quality, service, convenience and optionality, in addition to price. This is where our Three D's strategy of Digital, Delivery and Drive-thru are leveraging Latin America's largest free-standing restaurant portfolio and most robust digital platform to offer Value to our guests and to the communities we serve.

Systemwide comparable sales grew well above inflation again in the third quarter, with strong guest volume growth in all main markets. Even as consumption moderated in some countries, sales growth remained strong and helped generate operating leverage to improve profitability. This performance, which has been improving consistently over the last several years, allows us to continuously reinvest in the expansion, modernization and digitalization of the business. In turn, these investments bring significant economic benefit to local economies and create new, long-term career opportunities for young people.

Importantly, we continue to be recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the best, if not the best, employers for young people, with the latest certifications coming in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Youth Opportunity is one of the pillars of our Recipe for the Future ESG Platform, together with Diversity and Inclusion, Commitment to Families, Climate Change, Circular Economy and Sustainable Sourcing. During the quarter we made progress in and received recognition for our efforts across all these pillars. This includes the opening of our flagship sustainable restaurant in Brazil, with multiple ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives, twenty of which have already been implemented in all of the country's restaurants. ESG is truly in our DNA!

Arcos Dorados' results for the third quarter 2023, and so far in the fourth quarter, demonstrate the importance of a consistent, long-term, strategic approach to delivering value and convenience to restaurant customers. This includes the effective management of our balance sheet, by maintaining a healthy cash balance and controlling both currency and interest rate risks on our long-term debt.

By consistently executing our strategy, we are capturing our opportunities and tackling our challenges from a position of strength. Brand strength and reputation are at an all-time high and our structural competitive advantages are widening as we open even more free-standing restaurants, modernize even more existing restaurants and develop even more digital capabilities. We are also working hard to normalize operations among markets to improve consolidated results. For these reasons, we are confident in our ability to sustain strong operating results and shareholder value generation for the foreseeable future.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Arcos Dorados.

Consolidated Results

Figure 1. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 2,297 2,339 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 881.6 (186.9) 380.6 1,075.3 22.0% 43.2% Revenues from franchised restaurants 40.1 (5.1) 14.8 49.8 24.1% 36.9% Total Revenues 921.7 (192.0) 395.4 1,125.1 22.1% 42.9% Systemwide Comparable Sales 37.3% Adjusted EBITDA 102.6 (18.6) 45.1 129.1 25.8% 43.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.1% 11.5% 0.4 p.p. Net income attributable to AD 46.9 (30.4) 43.3 59.7 27.4% 92.4% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 210,595 210,655 EPS (US$/Share) 0.22 0.28

Arcos Dorados' total revenues reached $1.1 billion, up 22.1% in US dollars and 42.9% in constant currency versus the prior year quarter. Systemwide comparable sales grew 37.3% in the third quarter, or about 1.4 times blended inflation, with all three divisions growing above inflation, including 4.0x blended inflation in NOLAD and 2.3x inflation in Brazil.

Guest traffic and sales growth continue to benefit from the strong consumer preference for the McDonald's Brand, with more than double the market share of the nearest competitor across all main markets.

Front counter sales, which include self-order kiosks, grew 41% in constant currency versus the prior year and generated 58% of systemwide sales. Third quarter results were also supported by continued outstanding performance in Delivery, which grew 48% in constant currency versus the prior year. Drive-thru sales grew 17% in constant currency, complementing the strong growth of front counter sales.

Digital channel sales reached $731.5 million and accounted for 50% of systemwide sales in the third quarter. As of the end of September, the Company's Mobile App had over 107 million accumulated downloads, with about 17 million average monthly active users, and identified sales representing 20% of consolidated sales in the quarter.

The Company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform had almost 75 million unique registered users by the end of September 2023, which allows it to more efficiently invest its marketing spend to increase guest frequency and engagement.

Adjusted EBITDA

3Q23 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

Third quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached $129.1 million, up 25.8% in US dollars and 43.9% in constant currency over the prior year quarter, with continued strong US dollar growth contribution from NOLAD and Brazil. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 11.5%, expanding 40 basis points versus the prior year.

Margin performance was highlighted by lower Food and Paper (F&P) costs as a percentage of revenue in all divisions compared with the prior year, coupled with an improvement in G&A and a slight improvement in Payroll expenses as a percentage of revenue. These more than offset moderately higher other operating expenses and the impact of the final step up of the Company's royalty rate, which became effective as of August 3, 2022.

Notable items in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Included in Adjusted EBITDA: There were no notable items included in Adjusted EBITDA in either the third quarter of 2023 or the third quarter of 2022.

Excluded from Adjusted EBITDA: There were no notable items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in either the third quarter of 2023 or the third quarter of 2022.

Non-operating Results

Arcos Dorados' non-operating results for the third quarter included a $2.2 million gain from non-cash foreign exchange and derivative instruments.

Net interest expense and other financing results totaled $5.0 million in the quarter versus $7.9 million in the same period last year. The Company recorded an income tax expense of $28.1 million in the quarter, compared to an income tax expense of $32.6 million in the prior-year period.

Third quarter net income attributable to the Company totaled $59.7 million, compared to net income of $46.9 million in the same period of 2022. Earnings per share were $0.28 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.22 per share in the corresponding 2022 period.

Total weighted average shares for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to 210,654,969 compared to 210,594,545 in the prior-year quarter.

For reference:

Figure 2. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated - Excluding Venezuela: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 2,197 2,251 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 876.8 (153.9) 343.7 1,066.5 21.6% 39.2% Revenues from franchised restaurants 39.5 (2.2) 11.7 49.0 23.9% 29.6% Total Revenues 916.3 (156.2) 355.4 1,115.5 21.7% 38.8% Systemwide Comparable Sales 32.6% Adjusted EBITDA 103.0 (18.5) 45.2 129.8 26.0% 43.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.2% 11.6% 0.4 p.p. Net income attributable to AD 47.7 (30.2) 45.1 62.6 31.3% 94.7% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 210,595 210,655 EPS (US$/Share) 0.23 0.30

Divisional Results

Brazil Division

Figure 3. Brazil Division: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 1,077 1,113 Total Revenues 352.8 30.5 55.9 439.2 24.5% 15.9% Systemwide Comparable Sales 10.8% Adjusted EBITDA 62.4 5.6 9.9 77.8 24.8% 15.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.7% 17.7% 0.0 p.p.

Brazil's revenues reached $439.2 million, increasing 24.5% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 15.9% and systemwide comparable sales rose 10.8% year-over-year, or 2.3x inflation in the period. The McDonald's brand fortified its leadership in the country with strong market share gains in the quarter within a consolidating restaurant industry.

Delivery sales increased 32% in constant currency versus the prior year and strongly contributed to sales and traffic growth in the quarter, representing 19% of systemwide sales in the period. Digital channel sales were up 43% versus the prior year and generated 61% of systemwide sales in Brazil, including 25% identified sales in the quarter.

Marketing initiatives in the quarter included strong brand experience campaigns. The highlight was the sponsorship of "The Town", the biggest music festival in Brazil this year. In addition to building the largest McDonald's restaurant in Latin America on festival grounds, the Company launched a limited edition of the "McMelt The Town" sandwich in all restaurants to bring a taste of the festival to the entire country. Maintaining its strong connection with sports, the Company also sponsored the FIFA Women's World Cup online broadcast on "Cazé TV", Brazil's biggest streaming channel. Finally, the launches of "McFlurry Ovomaltine Mesclado" and "McFlurry Kit Kat" boosted traffic by bringing innovation to the dessert category.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA in the division reached $77.8 million in the quarter, rising 24.8% versus the prior year in US dollars. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.7%, in line with the prior year quarter. Better F&P costs as a percentage of revenue and operating leverage in both G&A and Payroll were offset by higher Occupancy & Other Operating expenses and a slightly higher effective royalty rate.

Following the end of the third quarter, on October 23, 2023, the Company launched its Loyalty Program "Meu Méqui" nationwide in Brazil. As part of the Company's successful Digital strategy, the program boosts the power of the Mobile App by driving visit frequency while increasing the percentage of identified sales to provide a more personalized guest experience.

North Latin American Division (NOLAD)

Figure 4. NOLAD Division: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 631 638 Total Revenues 232.9 27.7 35.1 295.6 27.0% 15.1% Systemwide Comparable Sales 11.5% Adjusted EBITDA 22.7 3.3 6.2 32.3 42.0% 27.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.8% 10.9% 1.1 p.p.

As reported revenues totaled $295.6 million, up 27.0% in US dollars and 15.1% in constant currency versus the prior year quarter. Systemwide comparable sales rose 11.5% year-over-year, or 4.0x the division's blended inflation in the period, with comparable sales increasing above inflation in all markets. Sales growth was supported by higher guest traffic across all markets as well, with particularly strong volume growth in Mexico, Costa Rica and the French West Indies markets.

The NOLAD division reached some of its highest ever market share levels, backed by positive brand attribute trends. Marketing activities featured menu innovations across the region, including the launch of "GRANDS" sandwiches, an indulgent and tasty platform. In Mexico, the McDonaldsMéxicoMeEncanta brand campaign was endorsed by Sergio "Checo" Pérez, the popular Mexican Formula 1 driver, and included the "Menú Checo" famous order campaign. In Puerto Rico, the Company launched the "Saca tu Encanto" brand-building campaign partnered with Tommy Torres, a popular local musical artist.

NOLAD's digital penetration is improving consistently as investments in both technology and restaurant modernizations bring the division closer to the Company average. As it closes this gap, NOLAD is already benefiting from improving digital trends. For example, the McDonald's Mobile App is, by far, the leader in monthly active users among quick service restaurant operators in Mexico, where the sales growth rate remains one of the strongest in the Company's footprint.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA reached $32.3 million in the third quarter compared with $22.7 million in the prior year quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.0% versus the prior year in US dollars. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points versus the prior year period driven by better F&P costs and Occupancy & Other Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue that more than offset slightly higher Payroll and G&A expenses as well as the higher royalty rate.

South Latin American Division (SLAD)

Figure 5. SLAD Division: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 589 588 Total Revenues 336.1 (250.2) 304.4 390.3 16.1% 90.6% Systemwide Comparable Sales 93.8% Adjusted EBITDA 39.7 (39.6) 41.7 41.8 5.3% 105.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.8% 10.7% -1.1 p.p.

Revenues in SLAD reached $390.3 million, rising 16.1% in US dollars. Systemwide comparable sales rose 93.8%, or 1.3x SLAD's blended inflation rate. Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay delivered the strongest growth, more than double inflation in the quarter. Systemwide comparable sales growth also reflects the impact of Argentina and Venezuela's high inflation rates.

SLAD's markets captured additional market share in the quarter, with improved scores in brand attributes, reinforcing McDonald's brand preference across the division. To continue strengthening its leadership in the beef segment, the Company launched the "Bacon Cheddar McMelt" sandwich and the "Pileta de Cheddar" in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador with strong sales results in all four countries. The Company also continued the roll out of Best Burger, extending the platform to Aruba, Curaçao and Trinidad. The dessert platform produced excellent results with the launch of McFlurry products with locally relevant brands, including: Sahne-nuss in Chile, Nucita in Colombia, Chips Ahoy in Perú and Serenata de Amor in Uruguay.

Digital sales in SLAD continued to grow, supported by increased penetration of Mobile Order and Pay and Delivery functionalities in the Mobile App. The Company also continued the development of its own Delivery platform in SLAD markets.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA in the division totaled $41.8 million in the third quarter. The division generated restaurant level margin expansion, driven by lower F&P costs as well as better Payroll and Occupancy & Other Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. These were offset by higher other operating expenses and a moderate increase in G&A as a percentage of revenue.

For reference:

Figure 6. SLAD Division - Excluding Venezuela: Key Financial Results (In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 3Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b)

Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 3Q23

(a+b+c) % As

Reported % Constant

Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 489 500 Total Revenues 330.7 (214.4) 264.4 380.7 15.1% 79.9% Systemwide Comparable Sales 79.9% Adjusted EBITDA 40.0 (39.5) 41.8 42.4 6.0% 104.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.1% 11.1% -1.0 p.p.

New Unit Development

Figure 7. Total Restaurants (eop)* September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Brazil 1,113 1,098 1,091 1,084 1,077 NOLAD 638 639 639 638 631 SLAD 588 580 582 590 589 TOTAL 2,339 2,317 2,312 2,312 2,297 * Considers Company-operated and franchised restaurants at period-end

Figure 8. Footprint as of September 30, 2023 Store Type* Total Restaurants Ownership McCafes Dessert Centers FS IS MS & FC Company Operated Franchised Brazil 564 92 457 1,113 674 439 137 1,993 NOLAD 392 51 195 638 484 154 13 519 SLAD 237 128 223 588 500 88 166 710 TOTAL 1,193 271 875 2,339 1,658 681 316 3,222 * FS: Free-Standing; IS: In-Store; MS: Mall Store; FC: Food Court.

Arcos Dorados opened 27 restaurants during the third quarter of 2023, including 25 free-standing units. In Brazil, the Company opened 14 free-standing units in the quarter. For the first nine months of 2023, the Company opened 45 restaurants, 41 of which were free-standing restaurants. This included 32 restaurant openings in Brazil, with 29 free-standing units opened in the country in the period.

More than half the Company's footprint is made up of free-standing locations, making it the region's largest free-standing restaurant portfolio. As of the end of September, there were 1,214 Experience of the Future restaurants, composing 52% of the Company's total restaurant base and offering guests the most modernized experience in the region's quick service restaurant industry.

The restaurant development plan remains on track and the Company expects to meet its full year guidance of 75 to 80 restaurant openings.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

Figure 9. Consolidated Debt and Financial Ratios (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except ratios) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Total Cash & Cash equivalents (i) 251,149 304,396 Total Financial Debt (ii) 709,335 674,401 Net Financial Debt (iii) 458,186 370,005 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 453,735 386,564 Total Financial Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.6 1.7 Net Financial Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.0 1.0

(i) Total cash & cash equivalents includes short-term investments. (ii) Total financial debt includes short-term debt, long-term debt, accrued interest payable and derivative instruments (including the asset portion of derivatives amounting to $50.3 million and $92.9 million as a reduction of financial debt as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively). (iii) Net financial debt equals total financial debt less total cash & cash equivalents.

On September 27, 2023, the Company paid off the outstanding $18.2 million balance of its 2023 Notes. As of September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $251.1 million and total financial debt (including the net derivative instrument position) was $709.3 million.

Net debt (total financial debt minus total cash and cash equivalents) was $458.2 million, up from $370.0 million at the end of 2022, due to the lower cash balance and lower fair value of the derivative instruments. The net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio ended the quarter at a healthy 1.0x, unchanged from year-end 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, totaled $232.3 million, compared with the $235.4 million cash from operations generated during the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $227.8 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net cash used in financing activities was $32.1 million, which included $31.6 million corresponding to the first three installments of the 2023 dividend.

Supplemental Information

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

A webcast to discuss the information contained in this press release will be held today, November 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. In order to access the webcast, members of the investment community should follow this link: Arcos Dorados Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available later today in the investor section of the Company's website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Definitions

Systemwide comparable sales growth: refers to the change, measured in constant currency, in our Company-operated and franchised restaurant sales in one period from a comparable period for restaurants that have been open for thirteen months or longer (year-over-year basis). While sales by our franchisees are not recorded as revenues by us, we believe the information is important in understanding our financial performance because these sales are the basis on which we calculate and record franchised revenues and are indicative of the financial health of our franchisee base.

Constant currency basis: refers to amounts calculated using the same exchange rate over the periods under comparison to remove the effects of currency fluctuations from this trend analysis. To better discern underlying business trends, this release uses non-GAAP financial measures that segregate year-over-year growth into two categories: (i) currency translation, (ii) constant currency growth. (i) Currency translation reflects the impact on growth of the appreciation or depreciation of the local currencies in which we conduct our business against the US dollar (the currency in which our financial statements are prepared). (ii) Constant currency growth reflects the underlying growth of the business excluding the effect from currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with the general accepted accounting principles (GAAP), within this press release and the accompanying tables, we use a non-GAAP financial measure titled 'Adjusted EBITDA'. We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as our operating income plus depreciation and amortization plus/minus the following losses/gains included within other operating income (expenses), net, and within general and administrative expenses in our statement of income: gains from sale, or insurance recovery of property and equipment, write-offs of property and equipment, and impairment of long-lived assets.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations such as capital structures (affecting net interest expense and other financing results), taxation (affecting income tax expense) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Figure 10 of this earnings release includes a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA. For more information, please see Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation in Note 9 - Segment and geographic information - of our financial statements (6-K Form) filed today with the S.E.C.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 95 thousand people (as of 09/30/2023). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Company's business prospects, its ability to attract customers, its affordable platform, its expectation for revenue generation and its outlook and guidance for growth and investments in 2023. These statements are subject to the general risks inherent in Arcos Dorados' business. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Arcos Dorados' business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Arcos Dorados, which could result in Arcos Dorados' expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Arcos Dorados. Additional information relating to the uncertainties affecting Arcos Dorados' business is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Arcos Dorados does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Figure 10. Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) For Three-Months ended For Nine-Months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Sales by Company-operated restaurants 1,075,328 881,586 3,016,212 2,485,230 Revenues from franchised restaurants 49,782 40,117 140,211 115,049 Total Revenues 1,125,110 921,703 3,156,423 2,600,279 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Company-operated restaurant expenses: Food and paper (376,023) (316,368) (1,061,634) (880,804) Payroll and employee benefits (200,904) (165,362) (580,286) (487,031) Occupancy and other operating expenses (300,456) (243,208) (843,176) (708,082) Royalty fees (65,058) (51,076) (180,317) (133,753) Franchised restaurants - occupancy expenses (21,424) (17,181) (60,053) (50,044) General and administrative expenses (67,806) (58,638) (202,924) (169,172) Other operating (expenses) / income, net (2,364) 4,044 4,219 11,514 Total operating costs and expenses (1,034,035) (847,789) (2,924,171) (2,417,372) Operating income 91,075 73,914 232,252 182,907 Net interest expense and other financing results (4,973) (7,920) (26,960) (42,740) Gain / (loss) from derivative instruments 900 7,578 (13,220) (5,258) Foreign currency exchange results 1,286 6,016 22,231 16,798 Other non-operating (expenses) / income, net (106) 59 (100) (49) Income before income taxes 88,182 79,647 214,203 151,658 Income tax expense (28,072) (32,604) (87,922) (65,411) Net income 60,110 47,043 126,281 86,247 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (389) (176) (785) (396) Net income attributable to Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 59,721 46,867 125,496 85,851 Earnings per share information ($ per share): Basic net income per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding-Basic 210,654,969 210,594,545 210,625,346 210,537,894 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Operating income 91,075 73,914 232,252 182,907 Depreciation and amortization 37,286 28,294 105,806 88,934 Operating charges excluded from EBITDA computation 759 441 1,622 668 Adjusted EBITDA 129,120 102,649 339,680 272,509 Adjusted EBITDA Margin as % of total revenues 11.5 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 10.5 %

Third Quarter 2023 Results by Division

Figure 11. Third Quarter Consolidated Results by Division (In thousands of U.S. dollars) For Three-Months ended as Constant For Nine-Months ended as Constant September 30, reported Currency September 30, reported Currency 2023 2022 Incr/(Decr)% Incr/(Decr)% 2023 2022 Incr/(Decr)% Incr/(Decr)% Revenues Brazil 439,213 352,798 24.5 % 15.9% 1,218,610 1,022,846 19.1% 16.2% NOLAD 295,641 232,852 27.0 % 15.1% 832,497 659,430 26.2% 17.1% SLAD 390,256 336,053 16.1 % 90.6% 1,105,316 918,003 20.4% 85.5% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 380,657 330,688 15.1 % 79.9% 1,084,298 905,241 19.8% 76.6% TOTAL 1,125,110 921,703 22.1 % 42.9% 3,156,423 2,600,279 21.4% 40.9% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 1,115,511 916,338 21.7 % 38.8 % 3,135,405 2,587,517 21.2% 37.6% Operating Income (loss) Brazil 59,374 49,498 20.0 % 11.1% 156,376 119,543 30.8% 27.1% NOLAD 21,779 14,619 49.0 % 32.9% 54,136 42,706 26.8% 16.4% SLAD 34,187 33,470 2.1 % 125.4% 97,101 84,141 15.4% 112.2% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 35,142 34,121 3.0 % 123.3% 101,364 87,543 15.8% 116.4% Corporate and Other (24,265) (23,673) -2.5% -55.4% (75,361) (63,483) -18.7% -63.8% TOTAL 91,075 73,914 23.2 % 53.0% 232,252 182,907 27.0% 51.0% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 92,030 74,565 23.4 % 52.6% 236,515 186,309 26.9% 54.1% Adjusted EBITDA Brazil 77,848 62,364 24.8 % 15.8% 206,450 161,108 28.1% 24.6% NOLAD 32,308 22,748 42.0 % 27.4% 84,218 67,408 24.9% 15.3% SLAD 41,780 39,683 5.3 % 105.0% 119,370 102,936 16.0% 92.7% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 42,428 40,045 6.0 % 104.5% 122,655 105,466 16.3% 97.3% Corporate and Other (22,816) (22,146) -3.0% -57.3% (70,358) (58,943) -19.4% -65.3% TOTAL 129,120 102,649 25.8 % 43.9% 339,680 272,509 24.6% 39.2% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 129,768 103,011 26.0 % 43.9% 342,965 275,039 24.7% 41.5% Figure 12. Average Exchange Rate per Quarter* Brazil Mexico Argentina 3Q23 4.88 17.07 312.54 3Q22 5.24 20.22 135.61 * Local $ per 1 US$

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

Figure 13. Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 166,307 266,937 Short-term investment 84,842 37,459 Accounts and notes receivable, net 136,519 124,273 Other current assets (1) 220,475 196,873 Derivative instruments - 58,821 Total current assets 608,143 684,363 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,022,274 856,085 Net intangible assets and goodwill 59,106 54,569 Deferred income taxes 83,876 87,972 Derivative instruments 50,267 34,088 Equity method investments 17,709 14,708 Leases right of use assets, net 903,816 820,683 Other non-current assets (2) 101,142 84,162 Total non-current assets 2,238,190 1,952,267 Total assets 2,846,333 2,636,630 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 324,453 353,468 Taxes payable (3) 178,355 146,682 Accrued payroll and other liabilities 146,775 115,327 Royalties payable to McDonald's Corporation 14,453 21,280 Provision for contingencies 2,194 2,272 Interest payable 18,133 7,906 Financial debt (4) 10,697 29,566 Operating lease liabilities 89,737 82,911 Total current liabilities 784,797 759,412 Non-current liabilities Accrued payroll and other liabilities 23,675 28,781 Provision for contingencies 48,382 42,567 Financial debt (5) 730,772 729,838 Deferred income taxes 5,057 3,931 Operating lease liabilities 810,969 747,674 Total non-current liabilities 1,618,855 1,552,791 Total liabilities 2,403,652 2,312,203 Equity Class A shares of common stock 389,907 389,393 Class B shares of common stock 132,915 132,915 Additional paid-in capital 8,719 9,206 Retained earnings 510,410 424,936 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (580,821) (613,460) Common stock in treasury (19,367) (19,367) Total Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shareholders' equity 441,763 323,623 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 918 804 Total equity 442,681 324,427 Total liabilities and equity 2,846,333 2,636,630

(1) Includes "Other receivables", "Inventories" and "Prepaid expenses and other current assets". (2) Includes "Miscellaneous" and "Collateral deposits". (3) Includes "Income taxes payable" and "Other taxes payable". (4) Includes "Short-term debt", "Current portion of long-term debt" and "Derivative instruments". (5) Includes "Long-term debt, excluding current portion" and "Derivative instruments".

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Dan Schleiniger

VP of Investor Relations

Arcos Dorados

daniel.schleiniger@mcd.com.uy

Media Contact

David Grinberg

VP of Corporate Communications

Arcos Dorados

david.grinberg@mcd.com.uy

Follow us on:

LinkedIn

Twitter