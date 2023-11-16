CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Sales decreased 9.6% (9.8% % in constant currency) to $463.0 million, driven by the continued slowdown in global consumer spending

Third quarter online sales of the Company's own brands increased 26% compared to the third quarter of last year

Gross margin improved 250 basis points to a third quarter record of 40.9%

EBIT was $46.1 million, or 10.0% of sales compared to last year at $55.1 million, or 10.8% of sales

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $53.2 million, a 16.7% decrease from last year and a 40.0% increase from second quarter 2023

Inventory decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $114.4 million since September 30, 2022

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 was $30.3 million, a $66.4 million improvement from the same period last year

Net debt, excluding IFRS 16, was down $103.7 million to $178.0 million, compared to $281.7 million at September 30, 2022

Equity at September 30, 2023, was at a record level of $725.8 million, up 10% from September 2022

Dividend declared of $7.5 million, or $0.292 per share, which will be distributed on December 5, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of November 23, 2023

On November 14, 2023, the Company announced the acquisition of Chantelle Group's Passionata Brand, which is expected to close on January 2024.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "During the third quarter, we made strong progress executing against previously disclosed strategies aimed at reducing inventory levels, expanding gross margin, and generating strong operating cash flow. In addition, we achieved a strong, double digit EBIT margin, despite lower sales and SG&A deleverage due to our record third quarter gross margin and the benefits of our previously implemented cost efficiency efforts. As a result, we have strengthened our balance sheet and capital position, ending the quarter with record equity of $725.8 million, and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, excluding IFRS 16, of 1.0. This strong financial position provides us with significant flexibility to further invest in our brands, support our customers, and pursue long-term growth opportunities."

Mr. Dabah continued, "While we navigate a challenging macro environment, we remain committed to pursuing profitable growth initiatives and during the third quarter Delta own branded web sales increased across all segments driven by higher traffic. This reflects our continued focus on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. I am also excited to announce that on November 14, 2023, we announced the acquisition of Chantelle Group's Passionata brand. This is a unique and valuable addition to our global brand portfolio, as Passionata resonates so strongly with millennial women who are confident expressing their sensuality. We have a long history of growing brands, and we are excited to strengthen our position and presence in women's intimates across 18 different countries and various distribution channels."

Mr. Dabah concluded, "I am encouraged by the progress we are making managing the items under our control, strengthening our financial position, and investing in our long-term growth objectives. We expect 2024 will be a strong year with meaningful revenue and profitability growth compared to 2023, and at similar level of 2022 record annual results. We expect the challenging macro environment to continue into 2024, but we believe we are well positioned to navigate these challenges and take advantage of opportunities that support our strategies aimed at creating long-term value for our shareholders. Based on our 2024 budget and initial estimates, we expect meaningful revenue and profitability growth compared to 2023. Additionally, our goal in 2024 is focused on achieving sales and profit levels similar to 2022's annual record results."

Sales

The Company reported third quarter 2023 sales of $463.0 million, a 9.6% decrease from $512.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Nine months ended 2023 sales were $1,349.1 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $1,487.1 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 increased to 40.9%, compared to 38.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The 250-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel, and segment mix and lower freight cost, partially offset by higher discounts and promotions. Gross margin in the nine months ended 2023 increased by 180 basis points to 40.1%, compared to 38.3% in the nine months ended of 2022.

EBIT

EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 was $46.1 million or 10.0% of sales compared to $55.1 million or 10.8% of sales in the prior-year period.

EBIT in the nine months ended 2023 was $88.8 million, compared to $127.8 million in the same period last year. In the nine months ended 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $96.9 million, or 7.2% of sales, compared to $133.3 million, or 9.0% of sales, in the nine months ended 2022.

The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to reduction in gross profit following the lower sales and deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.

Non-Core Items

The Company recorded no non-core items in its third quarters of 2023 and 2022.

In the first nine months of 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $11.4 million and the Company estimates annual cost savings from these plans to reach approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.

Non-core items in the first nine months of 2023 also included, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of an earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.

Non-Core Items (in USD, Millions) First Nine Months 2022 2023 Realignment plans $ 5.5 $ 11.4 Income from decrease of earn-out liability - (4.0) Deal costs - 0.7 Total Non-Core Items $ 5.5 $ 8.1

Net Income

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $29.5 million, compared to $36.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Net income in the nine months ended 2023 was $47.6 million, compared to $77.7 million in the same period last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $53.8 million, compared to $83.2 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.09, compared to $1.32 in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share in the nine months of 2023 were $1.71, compared to $2.79 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $1.94 compared to $3.00 in 2022.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the third quarter of 2023 was $53.2 million, compared to $63.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $119.7 million, compared to $158.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $36.1million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $99.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $104.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow is primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at September 30, 2023, was $178.0 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $281.7 million at September 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to the strong operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Equity on September 30, 2023 was at a record level of $725.8 million, up 10.2% from $658.6 million on September 30, 2022.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.5 million, or $0.292 per share, to be distributed on December 5, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 23, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance and 2024 outlook

As disclosed in its recent immediate report issued on October 24, 2023, the Company has reduced its sales and earnings guidance for 2023 primarily due to challenging macro conditions. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, includes IFRS 16 and is based on current tax rates. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.

Full-Year 2023 Updated Guidance (in millions, except per share amount) Full-Year 2023 Previous Guidance (in millions, except per share amount) 2022 Results (in millions, except per share amount) Sales $1,840 - 1,880 $2,000.0 $2,031.5 EBIT $150.0 - 160.0 $192.0 $190.2 EBITDA $244.6 - 254.6 $285.7 $284.2 Net income $87.5 - 95.1 $120.9 $120.6 Diluted EPS ($) $3.17 - 3.46 $4.27 $4.33

Based on initial estimates, the Company expects significant growth in sales and profitability in 2024 compared to 2023, and at similar level of 2022 record annual results.

These expectations depend, among others, on the following changes: return to normalized inventory levels within our main customers driving increased demands and improve profitability rates, continuity of growth while expanding into other categories with Skims, launch of Organic Basics global new collection, increase of production level in our new factories in Vietnam and Egypt, implementation of our realignment plans, improved backlog of innovative products and launches of new license agreements.

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2023 September 30 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 147,521 98,433 126,649 Restricted Cash 2,922 4,899 4,002 Short-term deposit 6,365 66,278 64,265 Trade receivables 211,591 214,927 236,772 Taxes on income receivable 989 14,409 10,691 Other receivables 49,547 50,721 36,389 Financial derivative 34 426 423 Inventory 423,313 537,760 487,307 Assets held for sale 1,799 - - Total current assets 844,081 987,853 966,498 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 13,185 12,348 12,528 Investment property 2,596 2,521 2,702 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 242,003 226,290 235,273 Goodwill 144,018 142,675 144,238 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 267,233 273,181 275,948 Assets in respect of usage rights 215,305 195,244 193,275 Deferred tax assets 18,497 18,734 18,183 Financial derivative 264 2,038 2,025 Total non-current assets 903,101 873,031 884,172 Total assets 1,747,182 1,860,884 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2023 September 30 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 22,704 100,671 51,430 Current maturities of bank loan 23,913 40,406 42,152 Current maturities of debentures 29,194 30,319 45,935 Financial derivative 2,001 1,009 1,037 Current maturities of leases liabilities 49,217 47,261 47,968 Trade payable 194,241 235,851 209,673 Taxes on income payable 29,937 29,657 34,048 Provision for restructuring plan 5,919 4,225 2,633 Other payables 136,773 156,439 176,411 Total current liabilities 493,899 645,838 611,287 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 141,293 127,671 133,151 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 5,393 7,536 5,982 Liabilities in respect of leases 186,139 166,028 164,175 Other non-current liabilities 53,165 75,737 63,431 Debentures 108,109 145,151 129,969 Deferred taxes liabilities 31,422 34,240 32,158 Financial derivative 1,973 65 173 Total non-current liabilities 527,494 556,428 529,039 Total liabilities 1,021,393 1,202,266 1,140,326 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 127,896 128,268 128,268 Other capital reserves 16,260 7,472 26,410 Retained earning 544,771 486,088 517,751 Treasury shares (13,703 ) (14,075 ) (14,075 ) 698,938 631,467 682,068 Minority interests 26,851 27,151 28,276 Total equity 725,789 658,618 710,344 Total liabilities and equity 1,747,182 1,860,884 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30 Three months ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars (Excluding earning per share figures) Sales 1,349,079 1,487,126 463,039 512,002 Cost of sales 807,616 918,258 273,578 315,417 Gross profit 541,463 568,868 189,461 196,585 % of sales 40.1 % 38.3 % 40.9 % 38.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 380,850 377,916 127,314 125,094 % of sales 28.2 % 25.4 % 27.5 % 24.4 % General and administrative expenses 68,286 66,138 20,397 20,705 % of sales 5.1 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 4.0 % Other expenses (income), net and share in profit of associated company (4,537 ) (8,498 ) (4,373 ) (4,339 ) Operating income excluding non-core items 96,864 133,312 46,123 55,125 % of sales 7.2 % 9.0 % 10.0 % 10.8 % Non-core items, net 8,087 5,467 - - Operating income (loss) 88,777 127,845 46,123 55,125 Finance expenses, net 29,297 27,502 8,788 9,413 Income (loss) before tax on income 59,480 100,343 37,335 45,712 Taxes on income (tax savings) 11,919 22,631 7,839 9,606 Net income (loss) for the period 47,561 77,712 29,496 36,106 Net income for the period excluding non-core items,

net of tax 53,820 83,179 29,496 36,106 Attribution of net earnings (loss) for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 44,844 73,945 28,722 34,926 Attributed to non-controlling interests 2,717 3,767 774 1,180 47,561 77,712 29,496 36,106 Net income for the period attributed to the company's shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax 51,041 79,412 28,722 34,926 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's

shareholders (in US Dollars) 1.71 2.79 1.09 1.32 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items,

net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders (in US Dollars) 1.94 3.00 1.09 1.32

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30 Three months ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 47,561 77,712 29,496 36,106 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from (used in) operating activities 118,424 (107,379 ) 25,128 (46,284 ) Interest paid in cash (25,490 ) (21,739 ) (8,594 ) (9,064 ) Interest received in cash 2,768 190 1,523 68 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (6,182 ) (14,810 ) (4,756 ) (4,684 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 137,081 (66,026 ) 42,797 (23,858 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposits, net 53,989 (66,278 ) 35,415 (36,809 ) Purchase of fixed assets (28,012 ) (35,179 ) (6,832 ) (20,375 ) Purchase of intangible assets (3,399 ) (6,295 ) (1,679 ) (3,055 ) Acquisition of activity - (4,500 ) - (4,500 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 483 6,335 39 6,245 Others 487 946 (334 ) 395 Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities 23,548 (104,971 ) 26,609 (58,099 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (1,934 ) (2,763 ) (534 ) (646 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases (5,044 ) (7,425 ) (1,478 ) (2,028 ) Lease principle repayments (37,492 ) (38,370 ) (12,540 ) (12,219 ) Repayment of Debentures (31,080 ) (16,700 ) (15,940 ) (16,700 ) Dividend paid (19,040 ) (21,998 ) (7,012 ) (6,035 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations 32,694 53,800 32,694 - Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (42,574 ) (5,367 ) (38,842 ) (1,825 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net (28,775 ) 100,671 (8,236 ) 72,473 Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary - (792 ) - - Others (3,180 ) (5,797 ) (2,461 ) (343 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (136,425 ) 55,259 (54,349 ) 32,677 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,204 (115,738 ) 15,057 (49,280 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (3,332 ) (15,958 ) (2,419 ) (114 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 126,649 230,129 134,883 147,827 Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the Period, net 147,521 98,433 147,521 98,433

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30 Three months ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows From (used in) operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 25,807 24,320 7,920 8,320 Amortization 47,582 45,018 15,126 14,805 Exchange rate losses 110 652 118 253 Interest paid in cash 18,894 15,413 6,234 7,075 Interest received in cash (2,768 ) (190 ) (1,523 ) (68 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 6,182 14,810 4,756 4,684 Deferred taxes on income, net (913 ) (4,421 ) 1,287 4,094 Interest due to lease agreements 6,596 6,326 2,360 1,989 Severance pay liability, net (860 ) (25 ) (28 ) (25 ) Change in restructuring plan 3,078 (4,672 ) (1,152 ) (3,118 ) Income from decrease of earn-out liability (4,000 ) - - - Capital (gain) loss from sale of fixed assets (42 ) (4,374 ) 164 (4,352 ) Benefit component of options and restricted share units granted to employees 1,823 2,700 97 825 Credit (gain) losses from trade receivables (459 ) 353 (714 ) 334 Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (407 ) (542 ) (203 ) (262 ) Others 2,546 956 (580 ) (1,103 ) 103,169 96,324 33,862 33,451 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 21,360 (23,321 ) (31,397 ) (32,866 ) increase in other receivable and balances (7,608 ) (13,757 ) (4,669 ) (15,674 ) Decrease (increase) in trade payables (20,903 ) (4,606 ) 4,253 (10,455 ) Increase (decrease) in other payables (37,098 ) (828 ) (726 ) 4,650 Decrease (increase) in inventory 59,504 (161,191 ) 23,805 (25,390 ) 15,255 (203,703 ) (8,734 ) (79,735 ) 118,424 (107,379 ) 25,128 (46,284 )

Contacts

For more information:

Nissim Douek

+972-54-5201178

Nissim@unik.co.il



U.S. Media Contact:

Stacy Berns

Berns Communications Group

+1-212-994-4660

sberns@bcg-pr.com