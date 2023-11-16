CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)
- Sales decreased 9.6% (9.8% % in constant currency) to $463.0 million, driven by the continued slowdown in global consumer spending
- Third quarter online sales of the Company's own brands increased 26% compared to the third quarter of last year
- Gross margin improved 250 basis points to a third quarter record of 40.9%
- EBIT was $46.1 million, or 10.0% of sales compared to last year at $55.1 million, or 10.8% of sales
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $53.2 million, a 16.7% decrease from last year and a 40.0% increase from second quarter 2023
- Inventory decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $114.4 million since September 30, 2022
- Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 was $30.3 million, a $66.4 million improvement from the same period last year
- Net debt, excluding IFRS 16, was down $103.7 million to $178.0 million, compared to $281.7 million at September 30, 2022
- Equity at September 30, 2023, was at a record level of $725.8 million, up 10% from September 2022
- Dividend declared of $7.5 million, or $0.292 per share, which will be distributed on December 5, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of November 23, 2023
- On November 14, 2023, the Company announced the acquisition of Chantelle Group's Passionata Brand, which is expected to close on January 2024.
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "During the third quarter, we made strong progress executing against previously disclosed strategies aimed at reducing inventory levels, expanding gross margin, and generating strong operating cash flow. In addition, we achieved a strong, double digit EBIT margin, despite lower sales and SG&A deleverage due to our record third quarter gross margin and the benefits of our previously implemented cost efficiency efforts. As a result, we have strengthened our balance sheet and capital position, ending the quarter with record equity of $725.8 million, and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, excluding IFRS 16, of 1.0. This strong financial position provides us with significant flexibility to further invest in our brands, support our customers, and pursue long-term growth opportunities."
Mr. Dabah continued, "While we navigate a challenging macro environment, we remain committed to pursuing profitable growth initiatives and during the third quarter Delta own branded web sales increased across all segments driven by higher traffic. This reflects our continued focus on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. I am also excited to announce that on November 14, 2023, we announced the acquisition of Chantelle Group's Passionata brand. This is a unique and valuable addition to our global brand portfolio, as Passionata resonates so strongly with millennial women who are confident expressing their sensuality. We have a long history of growing brands, and we are excited to strengthen our position and presence in women's intimates across 18 different countries and various distribution channels."
Mr. Dabah concluded, "I am encouraged by the progress we are making managing the items under our control, strengthening our financial position, and investing in our long-term growth objectives. We expect 2024 will be a strong year with meaningful revenue and profitability growth compared to 2023, and at similar level of 2022 record annual results. We expect the challenging macro environment to continue into 2024, but we believe we are well positioned to navigate these challenges and take advantage of opportunities that support our strategies aimed at creating long-term value for our shareholders. Based on our 2024 budget and initial estimates, we expect meaningful revenue and profitability growth compared to 2023. Additionally, our goal in 2024 is focused on achieving sales and profit levels similar to 2022's annual record results."
Sales
The Company reported third quarter 2023 sales of $463.0 million, a 9.6% decrease from $512.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Nine months ended 2023 sales were $1,349.1 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $1,487.1 million in the prior-year period.
Gross Margin
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 increased to 40.9%, compared to 38.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The 250-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel, and segment mix and lower freight cost, partially offset by higher discounts and promotions. Gross margin in the nine months ended 2023 increased by 180 basis points to 40.1%, compared to 38.3% in the nine months ended of 2022.
EBIT
EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 was $46.1 million or 10.0% of sales compared to $55.1 million or 10.8% of sales in the prior-year period.
EBIT in the nine months ended 2023 was $88.8 million, compared to $127.8 million in the same period last year. In the nine months ended 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $96.9 million, or 7.2% of sales, compared to $133.3 million, or 9.0% of sales, in the nine months ended 2022.
The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to reduction in gross profit following the lower sales and deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.
Non-Core Items
The Company recorded no non-core items in its third quarters of 2023 and 2022.
In the first nine months of 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $11.4 million and the Company estimates annual cost savings from these plans to reach approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.
Non-core items in the first nine months of 2023 also included, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of an earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.
Non-Core Items
(in USD, Millions)
First Nine Months
2022
2023
Realignment plans
$
5.5
$
11.4
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
-
(4.0)
Deal costs
-
0.7
Total Non-Core Items
$
5.5
$
8.1
Net Income
Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $29.5 million, compared to $36.1 million in the third quarter last year.
Net income in the nine months ended 2023 was $47.6 million, compared to $77.7 million in the same period last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $53.8 million, compared to $83.2 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.09, compared to $1.32 in the third quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share in the nine months of 2023 were $1.71, compared to $2.79 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $1.94 compared to $3.00 in 2022.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend
EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the third quarter of 2023 was $53.2 million, compared to $63.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $119.7 million, compared to $158.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $36.1million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $99.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $104.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow is primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.
Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at September 30, 2023, was $178.0 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $281.7 million at September 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to the strong operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.
Equity on September 30, 2023 was at a record level of $725.8 million, up 10.2% from $658.6 million on September 30, 2022.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.5 million, or $0.292 per share, to be distributed on December 5, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be November 23, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance and 2024 outlook
As disclosed in its recent immediate report issued on October 24, 2023, the Company has reduced its sales and earnings guidance for 2023 primarily due to challenging macro conditions. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, includes IFRS 16 and is based on current tax rates. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.
Full-Year 2023
Updated Guidance
(in millions, except per share amount)
Full-Year 2023
Previous Guidance
(in millions, except per share amount)
2022
Results
(in millions, except per share amount)
Sales
$1,840 - 1,880
$2,000.0
$2,031.5
EBIT
$150.0 - 160.0
$192.0
$190.2
EBITDA
$244.6 - 254.6
$285.7
$284.2
Net income
$87.5 - 95.1
$120.9
$120.6
Diluted EPS ($)
$3.17 - 3.46
$4.27
$4.33
Based on initial estimates, the Company expects significant growth in sales and profitability in 2024 compared to 2023, and at similar level of 2022 record annual results.
These expectations depend, among others, on the following changes: return to normalized inventory levels within our main customers driving increased demands and improve profitability rates, continuity of growth while expanding into other categories with Skims, launch of Organic Basics global new collection, increase of production level in our new factories in Vietnam and Egypt, implementation of our realignment plans, improved backlog of innovative products and launches of new license agreements.
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2023
September 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
147,521
98,433
126,649
Restricted Cash
2,922
4,899
4,002
Short-term deposit
6,365
66,278
64,265
Trade receivables
211,591
214,927
236,772
Taxes on income receivable
989
14,409
10,691
Other receivables
49,547
50,721
36,389
Financial derivative
34
426
423
Inventory
423,313
537,760
487,307
Assets held for sale
1,799
-
-
Total current assets
844,081
987,853
966,498
Non-current assets:
Investments in associated companies accounted using
the equity method and long-term receivables
13,185
12,348
12,528
Investment property
2,596
2,521
2,702
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
242,003
226,290
235,273
Goodwill
144,018
142,675
144,238
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
267,233
273,181
275,948
Assets in respect of usage rights
215,305
195,244
193,275
Deferred tax assets
18,497
18,734
18,183
Financial derivative
264
2,038
2,025
Total non-current assets
903,101
873,031
884,172
Total assets
1,747,182
1,860,884
1,850,670
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2023
September 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
22,704
100,671
51,430
Current maturities of bank loan
23,913
40,406
42,152
Current maturities of debentures
29,194
30,319
45,935
Financial derivative
2,001
1,009
1,037
Current maturities of leases liabilities
49,217
47,261
47,968
Trade payable
194,241
235,851
209,673
Taxes on income payable
29,937
29,657
34,048
Provision for restructuring plan
5,919
4,225
2,633
Other payables
136,773
156,439
176,411
Total current liabilities
493,899
645,838
611,287
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans
141,293
127,671
133,151
Severance pay liabilities less plan assets
5,393
7,536
5,982
Liabilities in respect of leases
186,139
166,028
164,175
Other non-current liabilities
53,165
75,737
63,431
Debentures
108,109
145,151
129,969
Deferred taxes liabilities
31,422
34,240
32,158
Financial derivative
1,973
65
173
Total non-current liabilities
527,494
556,428
529,039
Total liabilities
1,021,393
1,202,266
1,140,326
Equity:
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
Share capital
23,714
23,714
23,714
Share premium
127,896
128,268
128,268
Other capital reserves
16,260
7,472
26,410
Retained earning
544,771
486,088
517,751
Treasury shares
(13,703
)
(14,075
)
(14,075
)
698,938
631,467
682,068
Minority interests
26,851
27,151
28,276
Total equity
725,789
658,618
710,344
Total liabilities and equity
1,747,182
1,860,884
1,850,670
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023
Nine months ended
September 30
Three months ended
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
(Excluding earning per share figures)
Sales
1,349,079
1,487,126
463,039
512,002
Cost of sales
807,616
918,258
273,578
315,417
Gross profit
541,463
568,868
189,461
196,585
% of sales
40.1
%
38.3
%
40.9
%
38.4
%
Selling and marketing expenses
380,850
377,916
127,314
125,094
% of sales
28.2
%
25.4
%
27.5
%
24.4
%
General and administrative expenses
68,286
66,138
20,397
20,705
% of sales
5.1
%
4.4
%
4.4
%
4.0
%
Other expenses (income), net and share in profit of
associated company
(4,537
)
(8,498
)
(4,373
)
(4,339
)
Operating income excluding non-core items
96,864
133,312
46,123
55,125
% of sales
7.2
%
9.0
%
10.0
%
10.8
%
Non-core items, net
8,087
5,467
-
-
Operating income (loss)
88,777
127,845
46,123
55,125
Finance expenses, net
29,297
27,502
8,788
9,413
Income (loss) before tax on income
59,480
100,343
37,335
45,712
Taxes on income (tax savings)
11,919
22,631
7,839
9,606
Net income (loss) for the period
47,561
77,712
29,496
36,106
Net income for the period excluding non-core items,
53,820
83,179
29,496
36,106
Attribution of net earnings (loss) for the period:
Attributed to company's shareholders
44,844
73,945
28,722
34,926
Attributed to non-controlling interests
2,717
3,767
774
1,180
47,561
77,712
29,496
36,106
Net income for the period attributed to the company's shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax
51,041
79,412
28,722
34,926
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's
1.71
2.79
1.09
1.32
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items,
1.94
3.00
1.09
1.32
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023
Nine months ended
September 30
Three months ended
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
47,561
77,712
29,496
36,106
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
deriving from (used in) operating activities
118,424
(107,379
)
25,128
(46,284
)
Interest paid in cash
(25,490
)
(21,739
)
(8,594
)
(9,064
)
Interest received in cash
2,768
190
1,523
68
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
(6,182
)
(14,810
)
(4,756
)
(4,684
)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
137,081
(66,026
)
42,797
(23,858
)
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term deposits, net
53,989
(66,278
)
35,415
(36,809
)
Purchase of fixed assets
(28,012
)
(35,179
)
(6,832
)
(20,375
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(3,399
)
(6,295
)
(1,679
)
(3,055
)
Acquisition of activity
-
(4,500
)
-
(4,500
)
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
483
6,335
39
6,245
Others
487
946
(334
)
395
Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities
23,548
(104,971
)
26,609
(58,099
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders
in consolidated subsidiary
(1,934
)
(2,763
)
(534
)
(646
)
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases
(5,044
)
(7,425
)
(1,478
)
(2,028
)
Lease principle repayments
(37,492
)
(38,370
)
(12,540
)
(12,219
)
Repayment of Debentures
(31,080
)
(16,700
)
(15,940
)
(16,700
)
Dividend paid
(19,040
)
(21,998
)
(7,012
)
(6,035
)
Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations
32,694
53,800
32,694
-
Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations
(42,574
)
(5,367
)
(38,842
)
(1,825
)
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
(28,775
)
100,671
(8,236
)
72,473
Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary
-
(792
)
-
-
Others
(3,180
)
(5,797
)
(2,461
)
(343
)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(136,425
)
55,259
(54,349
)
32,677
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24,204
(115,738
)
15,057
(49,280
)
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash
and cash equivalents, net
(3,332
)
(15,958
)
(2,419
)
(114
)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period, net
126,649
230,129
134,883
147,827
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
147,521
98,433
147,521
98,433
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
For the 9-month and 3-month periods ending September 30, 2023
Nine months ended
September 30
Three months ended
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
From (used in) operating activities:
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
Depreciation
25,807
24,320
7,920
8,320
Amortization
47,582
45,018
15,126
14,805
Exchange rate losses
110
652
118
253
Interest paid in cash
18,894
15,413
6,234
7,075
Interest received in cash
(2,768
)
(190
)
(1,523
)
(68
)
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
6,182
14,810
4,756
4,684
Deferred taxes on income, net
(913
)
(4,421
)
1,287
4,094
Interest due to lease agreements
6,596
6,326
2,360
1,989
Severance pay liability, net
(860
)
(25
)
(28
)
(25
)
Change in restructuring plan
3,078
(4,672
)
(1,152
)
(3,118
)
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
(4,000
)
-
-
-
Capital (gain) loss from sale of fixed assets
(42
)
(4,374
)
164
(4,352
)
Benefit component of options and restricted share units
granted to employees
1,823
2,700
97
825
Credit (gain) losses from trade receivables
(459
|)
353
(714
|)
334
Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method
(407
)
(542
)
(203
)
(262
)
Others
2,546
956
(580
)
(1,103
)
103,169
96,324
33,862
33,451
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
21,360
(23,321
)
(31,397
)
(32,866
)
increase in other receivable and balances
(7,608
)
(13,757
)
(4,669
)
(15,674
)
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
(20,903
)
(4,606
)
4,253
(10,455
)
Increase (decrease) in other payables
(37,098
)
(828
)
(726
)
4,650
Decrease (increase) in inventory
59,504
(161,191
)
23,805
(25,390
)
15,255
(203,703
)
(8,734
)
(79,735
)
118,424
(107,379
)
25,128
(46,284
)
