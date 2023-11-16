MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) ("Stratasys" or the "Company"), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2022:
- Revenue of $162.1 million compared to $162.2 million.
- GAAP gross margin of 40.5%, compared to 43.6%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.3%, compared to 48.5%.
- GAAP operating loss of $42.8 million, which includes $17.3 million of costs related to merger and acquisition activities, defense against hostile tender offer, proxy contest and related professional fees, compared to an operating loss of $15.6 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million, compared to $4.5 million.
- GAAP net loss of $47.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, which net income in Q3 2022 included a one-time $39.1M gain from the MakerBot deconsolidation.
- Non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million, compared to $9.9 million.
- Cash used in operations of $12.7 million, compared to $18.4 million in the year-ago quarter, due to the costs related to mergers and acquisitions activities, defense against a hostile tender offer, a proxy contest and related professional fees. Excluding these one-time payments, operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 would have been positive.
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer stated, "During the third quarter, Stratasys delivered solid operating and financial results, highlighted by record recurring revenues from consumables, reflecting solid printer utilization. Our relentless focus on execution allowed us to deliver comparable results to the year-ago quarter for revenues, non-GAAP margins and adjusted EBITDA, as well as our ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings per share."
Dr. Zeif continued, "We want to acknowledge the tremendous support we have received from partners, customers, investors and our industry since the tragic events in Israel. We especially want to thank our employees who have performed in an exemplary fashion during these challenging times. Our operations have been fully functional, allowing us to continue delivering industry-leading results. We have streamlined and focused our business, while simultaneously rolling out new and exciting innovations that will expand our leadership position across systems, materials, software and customer service. Our recently introduced F3300 is the latest step in that continued evolution to unlock manufacturing benefits for our customers. Our maturity as a company, financial discipline and resilient business model position us well to deliver exceptional value for many years to come."
2023 Financial Outlook:
Based on the divestitures in Stratasys Direct, as well as macroeconomic uncertainty in its end markets, the Company is updating its revenue guidance and its outlook for the remainder of 2023 as follows:
- Full year revenue of $620 million to $630 million.
- Full year non-GAAP gross margins of 48.0% to 49.0%.
- Full year non-GAAP operating expenses in a range of $288 million to $290 million.
- Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.0% to 2.5%.
- GAAP net loss of $117 million to $104 million, or ($1.70) to ($1.51) per diluted share.
- Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with defense of tender offer and proxy contest, and merger-related activities.
- Non-GAAP net income of $6 million to $9 million, or $0.10 to $0.14 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $38 million.
- Capital expenditures of $15 million to $20 million.
2023 non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $112 million to $121 million of expenses attributable to projected amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and reorganization and other expenses (including the one-time extraordinary costs referenced above). 2023 non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.
Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
104,563
$
150,470
|Short-term deposits
80,000
177,367
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million and $0.9 million
|as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
164,075
144,739
|Inventories
197,420
194,054
|Prepaid expenses
9,732
5,767
|Other current assets
27,534
27,823
|Total current assets
583,324
700,220
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
198,272
195,063
|Goodwill
90,187
64,953
|Other intangible assets, net
141,201
121,402
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,533
18,122
|Long-term investments
129,738
141,610
|Other non-current assets
19,510
18,420
|Total non-current assets
598,441
559,570
|Total assets
|$
1,181,765
$
1,259,790
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
60,845
$
72,921
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
49,817
45,912
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
31,502
34,432
|Deferred revenues - short term
51,751
50,220
|Operating lease liabilities - short term
6,511
7,169
|Total current liabilities
200,426
210,654
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenues - long term
28,559
25,214
|Deferred income taxes - long term
6,889
5,638
|Operating lease liabilities - long term
12,692
10,670
|Contingent consideration
25,884
23,707
|Other non-current liabilities
24,172
24,475
|Total non-current liabilities
98,196
89,704
|Total liabilities
298,622
300,358
|Equity
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands
|shares; 69,165 shares and 67,086 shares issued and
|outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
194
187
|Additional paid-in capital
3,080,877
3,048,915
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,958
|)
(12,818
)
|Accumulated deficit
(2,184,970
|)
(2,076,852
)
|Total equity
883,143
959,432
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
1,181,765
$
1,259,790
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net sales
|Products
$
113,270
$
112,133
$
323,353
$
340,927
|Services
48,863
50,059
147,908
151,297
162,133
162,192
471,261
492,224
|Cost of sales
|Products
59,546
55,916
168,235
176,421
|Services
36,938
35,527
105,760
107,984
96,484
91,443
273,995
284,405
|Gross profit
65,649
70,749
197,266
207,819
|Operating expenses
|Research and development, net
23,567
23,145
69,347
71,489
|Selling, general and administrative
84,880
63,230
221,173
195,085
108,447
86,375
290,520
266,574
|Operating loss
(42,798
)
(15,626
)
(93,254
)
(58,755
)
|Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiary
-
39,136
-
39,136
|Financial income (expenses), net
687
452
2,147
(2,080
)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
(42,111
)
23,962
(91,107
)
(21,699
)
|Income tax expenses
(645
)
(3,298
)
(5,145
)
(2,796
)
|Share in losses of associated companies
(4,523
)
(1,915
)
(11,866
)
(2,089
)
|Net income (loss)
$
(47,279
)
$
18,749
$
(108,118
)
$
(26,584
)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
$
(0.68
)
$
0.28
$
(1.58
)
$
(0.40
)
|Diluted
$
(0.68
)
$
0.28
$
(1.58
)
$
(0.40
)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
69,093
66,772
68,432
66,356
|Diluted
69,093
67,038
68,432
66,356
|Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
Non-GAAP
2023
2022
Non-GAAP
2022
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
65,649
$
12,617
$
78,266
$
70,749
$
7,990
$
78,739
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(42,798
)
46,885
$
4,087
(15,626
)
20,149
4,523
|Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
(47,279
)
49,725
$
2,446
18,749
(15,423
)
3,326
|Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)
$
(0.68
)
$
0.72
$
0.04
$
0.28
$
(0.23
)
$
0.05
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
5,142
6,941
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
891
1,061
|Restructuring and other related costs
6,584
(12
)
12,617
7,990
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
2,599
2,138
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
6,588
6,330
|Restructuring and other related costs
2,360
1,309
|Revaluation of investments
4,300
901
|Contingent consideration
265
394
|Legal, consulting and other expenses
18,156
1,087
34,269
12,159
46,885
20,149
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect
153
2,993
|Finance expenses
162
-
|Equity method related amortization and other
2,525
571
|Gain from deconsolidation of Subsidiary
(39,136
)
$
49,725
$
(15,423
)
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding- Diluted
69,093
69,815
67,038
67,038
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
Non-GAAP
2023
2022
Non-GAAP
2022
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
197,266
$
29,199
$
226,465
$
207,819
$
27,593
$
235,412
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(93,254
)
103,866
$
10,612
(58,755
)
67,235
$
8,480
|Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
(108,118
)
114,179
$
6,061
(26,584
)
32,295
$
5,711
|Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)
$
(1.58
)
$
1.67
$
0.09
$
(0.40
)
$
0.49
$
0.09
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
14,157
20,861
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
2,822
3,041
|Restructuring and other related costs
12,220
3,691
29,199
27,593
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
7,479
6,581
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
20,920
21,714
|Restructuring and other related costs
6,626
1,864
|Revaluation of investments
4,880
3,217
|Contingent consideration
877
1,197
|Legal, consulting and other expenses
33,885
5,069
74,667
39,642
103,866
67,235
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect
3,404
3,219
|Finance expenses
1,827
571
|Equity method related amortization and other
5,081
406
|Gain from deconsolidation of Subsidiary
-
(39,136
)
$
114,179
$
32,295
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding- Diluted
68,432
69,046
66,356
67,007
