Mobile Global Esports: Team MOGO Emerges Victorious in Consecutive Tournaments

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), announced today the consecutive victories of Team MOGO Esports in the Indian esports circuit, reinforcing its position in the global gaming arena. The competitions, held on October 28 and November 8, 2023, respectively, featured teams from across India competing for excellence in the esports domain.

Team MOGO Esports exhibited a steadfast commitment to excellence in both events. The MOGO Valorant team made a notable debut on October 28, 2023, at a LAN event with a prize pool of 50,000 INR, emerging victorious and marking a historic win in their inaugural tournament. Building on this momentum, the team secured another victory on November 8, 2023, in a contested event with a prize pool of 8,500 INR.

"It's an honor to secure consecutive victories in these competitive tournaments," said Raja Vharo Singh, Team Captain of MOGO Esports. "We've worked diligently to improve our gameplay and communication, and these wins are a testament to the dedication of every member on our team."

MOGO remains committed to supporting university and college students in the esports community. The team's recent performances further solidify its reputation as a leader in the competitive gaming landscape. The team expresses gratitude to sponsors, fans, and supporters, recognizing their collective effort in achieving victory.

As MOGO looks ahead, the company has plans for events in late November and December 2023, contributing to the esports community and continuing its dedication to nurturing talent.

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

