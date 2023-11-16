Revolutionizing Regtech: LighthouseAI Secures Strategic Investment and Landmark Law Firm Partnership

LighthouseAI Set to Impact the Regulatory Technology Industry with AI-driven Compliance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / LighthouseAI, an industry leader in compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain with over 8 years of experience and over 700 clients engaged, today announced their first partnership under their Certified Law Firm Partner Program which enables law firms to incorporate LighthouseAI in their traditional workflows. The successful partnership signing underscores the recent investment from The Legal Tech Fund which will accelerate the development of its AI technology, as well as expand its reach to assist law firms to reduce the time and costs associated with their pharmaceutical clients' supply chain compliance actions.

LighthouseAI's new Certified Law Firm Partner Program enables law firms to leverage LighthouseAI Intelligence to increase practice profitability by reducing the time and cost associated with manual regulatory research and change assessments while maintaining rates. The program provides law firms access to LighthouseAI's AI-powered platform to deliver more efficient and cost-effective counsel to pharmaceutical supply chain clients. As a part of this announcement, LighthouseAI welcomes its first Certified Law Firm Program Partner, Boesen & Snow, a law firm recognized as a national leader in the health industry.

Allyson Snow, Partner and Co-founder of Boeson & Snow, commented: "Boesen & Snow is a firm that prides itself on assembling a team of counsel and professionals who have decades of hands-on healthcare operations experience. We are pleased to be the first Certified Law Firm Program Partner to LighthouseAI and look forward to complimenting their AI-driven solutions."

Sumeet Singh, CEO of LighthouseAI, said, "Assessments on compliance requirements for pharma supply chain and pharmacies has historically been a manual process, with lawyers and experts simply brute forcing their way through 50+ jurisdictions. To solve this challenge, we developed LighthouseAI Intelligence to bridge the practical applicability gap between regulatory content and regulatory knowledge. Law firms can layer their legal services atop our proprietary technology, which will remove the need to perform such laborious tasks and ultimately allow them to focus on high-value work, reduce the cost to their clients, and increase speed for the completion of a project."

This strategic investment from The Legal Tech Fund will enable LighthouseAI to continue enhancing its technology and datasets, expanding into new use cases, and forming partnerships with law firms seeking to leverage AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver higher-value services.

Zach Posner, Managing Partner at The Legal Tech Fund, said: "We are excited by the work of Lighthouse AI and the innovation they are bringing to the pharmaceutical compliance space. Our investment aligns with our vision to support transformative solutions that not only reduce regulatory burdens but also empower law firms to deliver unparalleled value to their clients in navigating complex compliance landscapes."

