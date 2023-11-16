Hokkori USA: REMORY, a Supplement Known for Containing Plasmalogens, Which Are Recognized for Their Role in Preventing Cognitive Decline, Now Available in the United States

REMORY: Elevate Cognitive Health with Unique Sea Squirt-Derived Plasmalogens. Now in the U.S., this Japanese-Innovated Supplement Combines EPA, DHA, and Omega-3s for Enhanced Memory and Brain Function in Aging Adults. Recognized by Japan as a 'Food with Functional Claims,' REMORY is FDA-Notified, Setting a New Standard in Natural Cognitive Support.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / REMORY®, a supplement known for containing plasmalogens, which are recognized for their role in preventing cognitive decline, has been launched in the United States. Since its introduction in October 2023, the product has received considerable attention.

Hokkori USA, a distributor known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has recently announced its role as the authorized distributor of a health product called REMORY®, a supplement known for containing plasmalogens, which are recognized for their role in preventing cognitive decline manufactured by Moolint, Inc.

REMORY® contains plasmalogens, components also found in the human brain, which play a crucial role in maintaining cognitive function. This supplement is particularly suitable for middle-aged and older adults who experience a decline in memory. Unlike other plasmalogens, REMORY® utilizes plasmalogens derived from sea squirts (ascidians), a source known for its rich content of not only plasmalogens but also EPA, DHA, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The primary ingredient in REMORY® is high-quality sea squirts sourced entirely from Hokkaido, Japan.

Furthermore, REMORY® is the only sea squirt-derived plasmalogen supplement in the U.S. market that has been granted permission by the Japanese Government to be labeled as a "Food with Functional Claims."

Japan, facing rapid aging compared to other countries globally, has a high demand for products that help maintain memory, and many seniors have experienced the benefits of plasmalogens.

REMORY® is a registered trademark in the United States.

The sea squirt-derived plasmalogens in REMORY® have obtained a New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) in the U.S. The NDIN is a registration requirement by the FDA for nutritional components not previously sold as dietary supplements in the U.S.

"Food with Functional Claims" refers to a Japanese regulatory system where foods are registered with the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan, based on scientific evidence for safety and functionality in accordance with Japanese regulations.

