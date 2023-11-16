Versapay Welcomes Power Cloud Consulting as a Versapay Premier Partner

As a Versapay Premier Partner, Power Cloud can match customers with the right technology for their digitization journey

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today that Power Cloud Consulting , a distinguished NetSuite Alliance partner specializing in delivering comprehensive solutions to their clients, has been named a Versapay Premier Partner.

"We have worked with the Power Cloud team for a long time, and we are excited to welcome them to our Premier Partner program," said Nancy Sansom , Versapay's Chief Commercial Officer. "Through this strategic partnership, Power Cloud will have access to our full suite of resources and support from Versapay to help drive digital payment adoption and offer more value to their customers."

Power Cloud Consulting specializes in wholesale distribution and eCommerce sectors, offering a wide selection of services, including implementation, integration, and customization to project recovery management. Now, as a Premier Partner, Power Cloud Consulting will have access to Versapay's world-class products, resources, and support for partners to drive digital payment adoption, transform accounts receivable teams, and provide more value to their customers.

"Versapay is a partner-friendly company revolutionizing the way businesses make payments," said Steve Hyham , Principal Partner at Power Cloud Consulting. "We have had exceptional support and communication at all levels of our relationship and we firmly believe that Versapay is instrumental in executing exceptional solutions for our customers."

Versapay's VersaPartner program comprises three partnership tiers including Associate, Plus, and Premier. Power Cloud Consulting has achieved Premier status, reflecting its past performance, its potential for growth, and its strong alignment with Versapay's vision.

For more information on Versapay and the VersaPartner program, visit versapay.com .

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans U.S. and Canada with offices in Toronto, Atlanta and Miami. With 9,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay . To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com .

About Power Cloud Consulting

Power Cloud Consulting offers a complete NetSuite professional services and development organization. From implementation, integration, customization to project recovery and management, Power Cloud Consulting is your one stop shop for complete, NetSuite end to end solutions. Our team of experienced, senior level consultants can handle anything NetSuite in the entire NetSuite ecosystem.

