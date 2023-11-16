North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") wishes to announce the addition of James Tunkey as an independent board director effective November 15, 2023.

Mr. Tunkey has 29 years of experience in global risk advisory, including on behalf of manufacturers and innovators in green energy with operations in the U.S. and Asia. He is the Chief Operating Officer of an international investigations and security consulting company named I-OnAsia with a focus on supply chains, customers and intellectual property as it relates to strategic transactions, financings and investments. Mr. Tunkey has valuable entrepreneurial experience in international market development, trade compliance and corporate governance. He was a Hong Kong based director of Kroll Associates and Pinkerton Business Intelligence & Investigations before joining I-OnAsia and returning to the United States in 2004. Mr. Tunkey holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from TRIUM and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Buffalo in Chinese studies. Mr. Tunkey is a Qualified Risk Director and Certified Fraud Examiner.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Gordon Deans as a board director and wishes to thank him for his role as founder and recognize his long-term service to the Company.

Over the past year, the Company has materially transformed itself through the successful acquisition of BT Imaging. Today, the Company has been restructured to support the operations of BT Imaging with a focus on growing organically and through collaboration to bring its expertise, products, and systems deeper into the evolving solar supply chains. The Company is actively positioning for growth beyond the existing BT Imaging product market segments in order to leverage its intellectual property in its machine vision and artificial intelligence (smart factory based on predictive machine learning and proprietary imaging) platform.

The Company is pleased to add James as part of its intention to expand the board and looks forward to his contribution to identifying and supporting new market opportunities to drive the Company's strategic growth. As the Company navigates these growth initiatives it looks forward to delivering on a well-defined capital markets strategy.

The Company announces stock option grants to a director totaling 1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.05 for a five-year term, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aurora Solar Technologies and BT Imaging:

BT Imaging Pty Ltd. is a global leader in photoluminescence measurement products for solar wafer, cell, and module quality control. The Company acquired BT Imaging to enhance its smart factory solutions and machine vision capabilities, capitalizing on emerging trends in materials, automation, and process control. BT Imaging Pty Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company is a leading provider of measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry. We are dedicated to delivering superior solutions that improve our customers' cell and module production yield and efficiency. Through our commitment to ongoing innovation, we bring reliable, integrated, and cost-effective quality management systems to the solar manufacturing industry. Our products are used by many of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers and renewable energy laboratories. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, the Company has operations in Sydney, Australia, Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. The Company is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner.

For more information about our products and operations, please visit our websites at www.aurorasolartech.com and www.btimaging.com.

For media inquiries or further information contact:

Jake Bouma

Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936

corpcomm@aurorasolartech.com

