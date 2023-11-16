Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Phase 1 of its inaugural drill program at its wholly owned, 8,668-ha Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec.

The primary objective of Phase 1 of the drill program is to conduct initial drill testing of the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend (the "Mia Trend"), commencing at the Mia Zone on the west end of the Mia Trend and continuing along the nearly 10 km long trend, to the Carte Zone. Phase 1 of the drill program will continue with one active drill rig at the Mia Zone area and one active drill rig at the Carte Zone area.

"It's exciting to have our drill program underway to begin testing our initial targets at the Mia Trend," said Q2 CEO & President, Alicia Milne. "With the success of our condensed mapping and sampling program in September and the cooperation of the weather, the drill program will continue into December."

"Our initial drilling has vastly improved our understanding of the Property and as we expected, the results show a series of stacked, parallel pegmatite bodies in a similar geometry as the James Bay deposit of Allkem Inc.1," said Q2 VP Exploration, Neil McCallum. "We are interpreting this positively as drilling has also provided confirmation that the pegmatites are shallowly-dipping at between 25 and 30- degrees."

Cautionary Statement:

(1) Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. As stated in a Sept-25, 2023 news release, the James Bay Feasibility study reports a Total Mineral Resource of 110.2 Mt at 1.30% Li2O, including 54.3 Mt at 1.30% Li2O in the Indicated Category, and 55.9 Mt at 1.29% Li2O in the Inferred Category, with a cut-off-grade of 0.4% Li2O.

Since beginning Phase 1 of the drill program on October 23, a total of 12 drill holes have been completed at the Mia Zone (8) and Carte Zone (4) for a total of 2,506 metres.

The geological team has completed the cutting and logging of holes MIA23-001 to MIA23-005 and the samples are currently being prepared for dispatch to the lab for analysis. The details of the first five holes are reported in detail, herein (Table 1). The basic information of the other seven holes that have not yet been logged in detail and cut is included below (Table 2).

Drilling commenced at the Mia Zone on the western end of the Mia Trend with holes MIA23-001 and MIA23-003 drilled as a scissor pair to build a greater structural understanding of the Mia Zone and assist in the identification of dip and dip direction and resulted in several pegmatite intercepts.

Holes MIA23-002 and MIA23-004 were also drilled as a scissor pair approximately 100m to the north of MIA23-001 and MIA23-003 and resulted in several pegmatite intercepts.

Hole MIA23-005 was drilled from the same section lines as MIA23-001 and MIA23-003 to test alternate dip direction and resulted in several pegmatite intercepts.

All five holes intercepted pegmatites with visual indications of spodumene mineralization identified2. All five holes will be shipped to the lab for mineral analysis to confirm the presence of lithium mineralization.

Cautionary Statement:

(2) The presence of pegmatites does not confirm the presence of lithium (spodumene or other lithium minerals). Pegmatites are fractionated coarse grained igneous rocks commonly associated with lithium mineralization; however, many pegmatites do not contain mineralization. The presence of any mineralization can only be confirmed with assaying.

Table 1- Pegmatite Interval Summary Holes MIA23-001 to 005



Hole number From (m) To (m) Length Hole number From To Length Hole number From To Length







MIA23-001 6.17 7.75 1.58









MIA23-002 6.71 13.21 6.5













MIA23-005 0 6.87 6.87 55.04 55.7 0.66 18.72 24.28 5.56 18.25 18.8 0.55 65.19 67.37 2.18 52.75 53.63 0.88 48.74 49.52 0.78 83.8 85.04 1.24 60.09 60.74 0.65 67.65 69.77 2.12 130.73 143.79 13.06 85.8 86.3 0.5 120.3 122.25 1.95 147.87 148.93 1.06 88.47 92.74 4.27 143.48 144.29 0.81 153.8 155.12 1.32 92.74 100.85 8.11 147.21 148.4 1.19 177.58 178.12 0.54 110.97 112.24 1.27 151.23 151.86 0.63

221.35 222.89 1.54 186.48 187.64 1.16 163.5 164 0.5

MIA23-003 58.65 63.43 4.78 190.1 191.44 1.34 187.74 215.25 27.51 89.36 93.37 4.01 225.34 233.22 7.88 217.86 219.3 1.44 215.13 215.93 0.8 234.33 247.19 12.86 220.31 227.18 6.87



MIA23-004 51.63 52.91 1.28 227.8 230.35 2.55 131.61 133.54 1.93 232.02 233.31 1.29 134.7 143.83 9.13 233.97 248.75 14.78 145.16 149.44 4.28

Figure 1- Summary Map of Drilling at Mia Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/187585_66c637ec24f75aa6_005full.jpg

Figure 2- A) Hole MIA23-002 near-surface pegmatite interval. B) Hole MIA23-004: coarse-grained spodumene crystals. C) Hole MIA23-005: spodumene-bearing pegmatite



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/187585_66c637ec24f75aa6_006full.jpg

Table 2- Summary of Holes Completed to Date

Hole_ID Target Northing Easting Elevation (m) Azimuth DIP Hole Depth (m) MIA23-001 Mia-1 5891137 302304 183.88 260 -45 227.35 MIA23-002 Mia-1 5891245 302353 174.83 260 -45 247.83 MIA23-003 Mia-1 5891132 302213 180.65 80 -45 217.57 MIA23-004 Mia-1 5891234 302302 176.57 80 -45 270.2 MIA23-005 Mia-1 5891136 302266 178 170 -90 248.75 MIA23-006 Mia-1 5891136 302266 178 170 -45 154.41 MIA23-007 CARTE 5893468 309794 162.4 145 -45 196.95 MIA23-008 Mia-1 5891208 302429 174.7 255 -45 269 MIA23-009 CARTE 5893468 309794 162.4 145 -85 126 MIA23-010 CARTE 5893442 309753 162.82 145 -45 201 MIA23-011 Mia-1 5891307 302454 166 260 -45 245 MIA23-012 CARTE 5893442 309753 162.82 145 -85 102 - Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, zone 18. - All holes are NQ-size diamond drill core. - Azimuth and dip are reported as planned, and will deviate down-hole.

Figure 3- Summary Map of Drilling at Carte Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/187585_66c637ec24f75aa6_008full.jpg

In preparation for Phase 2 of the program starting in the new year, the Company has received permits and began initial work on the preparation of a winter access trail. The winter trail is approximately 30 km in length, and it will extend site access from the Wemindji Access Highway through the Mia Zone and end at the Carte Zone.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km² in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

