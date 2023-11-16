The investment enables the company to grow its business and expand its global customer base

HALIO, designer of the world's fastest, most beautiful, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced electrochromic (smart) glass, and SKC Ltd., a leading company in the ESG Materials Solution industry based in South Korea, today announced that HALIO has raised up to $70M in funding from SKC to further market and develop the industry's next generation of smart glass technology, focusing on energy savings, environmental impact, and creating beautiful facades, while enabling occupant wellness and comfort.

"This investment is expected to further expand our ESG strategy," said SKC's Vice President Junghwan Shin. "We strongly believe that HALIO has the most advanced smart glass technology that will significantly impact global energy savings and our environment," emphasized Shin.

In conjunction with the funding announcement, HALIO also announced the appointment of Doug Schendt as the company's new CEO, replacing Bruce Sohn, who has served as CEO since 2020. Sohn is retiring after successfully leading the company through this latest milestone.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role and lead HALIO into its next phase of growth," said Schendt. "Having previously led our Asia operations, I'm excited to now head HALIO globally. Bruce's vision and leadership have positioned us well, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation."

HALIO Smart Glass enables architects to design beautiful and elegant facades, supporting building owners' pursuit of providing occupants with the most comfortable, productive, and healthy interior environments. HALIO's Sky Camera, tint algorithms, and control automation, coupled with the industry's fastest switching speed (within seconds), make HALIO the only smart glass solution that truly optimizes daylight control and solar heat gain management in real-time.

HALIO's smart glass technology reduces a building's operational energy use by up to 22%. It decreases peak demand by 25%, which is vital in balancing overstressed power grids (Red Car Analytics Energy Efficiency Analysis of HALIO, Nov 2019). With countries now targeting buildings as major energy users, regulations increasingly require more efficient facades. Additionally, new incentives like the U.S. Investment Tax Credit reward owners for adding energy-saving solutions like HALIO Smart Glass.

"This new capital enables us to accelerate innovation in our smart glass technology as well as expand our reach in key markets like Asia, Europe, and the Middle East," added Sohn. "This is an incredibly exciting time for HALIO. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and am confident that with Doug as CEO, the company is in great hands to continue our mission and bring our products to customers globally."

About HALIO

HALIO Smart Glass is the world's fastest and most advanced electrochromic (smart glass) technology, enabling maximum control of daylight while optimizing energy savings by reducing solar heat gain and minimizing glare. Powered by HALIO windows and skylights are available directly from the HALIO and third-party fabricators, including Viracon and GLASSBEL, with various glass coatings and configurations. Beautiful buildings deserve beautiful facades. Find out more what HALIO can do for your next building project at www.halioinc.com.

About SKC

For the past 40 years, SKC has focused on developing materials to create a better world, positioning today as a 'Materials Solution Company'. SKC has recently reorganized its business portfolio, centering around rechargeable batteries, semiconductors, and eco-friendly materials. Our goal is to provide new values to customers with state-of-the-art technology and earn support and trust from both customers and society, with the vision of becoming a 'Global Major ESG Eco-Friendly Materials Solution Company'. SKC will continue to make ceaseless challenge and innovation. Learn more: http://www.skc.co.kr/eng/main/index.do

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116891065/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Carol Warren

cwarren@antarra.com

714-890-4500

Corporate Contact:

Bob Eminian

beminian@halioinc.com