RunMyJobs by Redwood Software Now Available as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio on SAP® Store

The most trusted meter-to-cash automation solution for SAP utility customers lowers operational costs, speeds up payment collections and supports compliance

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023is now part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the utilities industry. Recommended by SAP Utilities leaders as a critical partner solution for customers, RunMyJobs solves a specific need not addressed natively by SAP - end-to-end meter-to-cash orchestration. The SaaS-based platform manages mass activity transactions from incoming meter data through customer billing and payments. Each process part is scheduled and orchestrated with minimal effort, minimizing delays.

"Utility companies are typically servicing hundreds of thousands, even millions of customers, with meter-to-cash being one of their most complex and mission-critical processes," said Redwood Software CEO Kevin Greene. "RunMyJobs seamlessly integrates with customers' SAP systems, enabling this fundamental part of their utility operations to run automatically and more accurately. Cash flow is secured faster while providing customers with a better experience."

Stadtwerke München (SWM), one of Germany's largest municipal utilities providing electricity, natural gas, district heating and cooling and drinking water to Munich residents, has RunMyJobs integrated with its SAP platform to run its most critical processes, including meter-to-cash. "Redwood offers an extremely wide range of possibilities for automation, and orchestration works excellently. But the best thing is - it just runs," said Johannes Demmelhuber, IT System Manager at Stadtwerke München GmbH.

SAP utilities customers using RunMyJobs benefit from:

A clean core and seamless integration with SAP Industry Solutions-Utilities (IS-U), S/4HANA Utilities and Industry Cloud.

Easy setup of meter-to-cash workflows with pre-built templates and seamless connection between SAP and non-SAP systems and data.

Reliable and accurate delivery of customer billing, from collection of meter data through payment processing, reducing customer support inquiries.

Full control of utility billing and cash flow optimization with real-time visibility from a secure single pane of glass with predictive SLAs and notifications.

Along with being an SAP Industry Cloud for Utilities solution, RunMyJobs' SAP certifications include SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integration Suite, SAP Cloud Platform Integration and SAP Data Services. Customers embarking on RISE with SAP can accelerate their journey using RunMyJobs' deep SAP integrations and co-developments, utilities expertise and specialized support. RunMyJobs offers industry-leading support with the highest service level agreements (SLAs), 24/7 availability and 15-minute response times.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions . The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premise - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software.

www.redwood.com





SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.