EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Technologies Makes Process Breakthrough

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce a process breakthrough which potentially reduces reagent consumption and operating costs while maintaining high levels of gold recovery. This lab scale discovery is a result of the ongoing development of EnviroMetal's proprietary non-cyanide leaching agent and gold recovery process (the "EnviroMetal Process").

Lab and pilot scale testing of the EnviroMetal Process have repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness for extracting gold from high grade gold ores and concentrates at recovery levels and process costs similar or superior to those of a conventional cyanide leach process. EnviroMetal's latest process breakthrough involves using a revised lixiviant formulation requiring up to 80% less primary leach reagent in combination with reduced agitation. By lowering the concentration of reagents in the leaching agent, EnviroMetal was able to correspondingly lower the initial cost of the lixiviant and operating costs related to reagent losses. These cost reductions expand processing applications to include lower grade gold ores and concentrates.

EnviroMetal's President and CEO, Wayne Moorhouse, stated "We are extremely encouraged with our latest breakthrough; it has the potential to drastically reduce the key cost of our simple gold recovery solution, an obvious benefit for miners seeking sustainable gold recovery and an improved bottom line. The ability to economically process lower grade ores and concentrates also significantly expands EnviroMetal's potential market. We look to confirm and building on this latest breakthrough in future pilot scale and client work."

About the EnviroMetal Process

The EnviroMetal Process deploys a patented lixiviant within a proprietary, closed-loop processing circuit combining both proprietary equipment and readily available ancillary equipment that can be locally sourced in most jurisdictions. The EnviroMetal Process incorporates straightforward steps to produce precious metal doré as a final product without the need for additional, post-leach downstream processing and reagent destruction systems typically associated with cyanidation processes. EnviroMetal's technology is highly scalable and can be installed as a bolt-on solution for mining operations producing gravity or flotation gold concentrates, or as a standalone alternative for whole ore processing.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is commercializing highly effective precious metal recovery technologies. EnviroMetal's proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH and closed-circuit treatment process is proven to extract precious metals from ores and concentrates at lab and pilot scale. The Company's technologies provide both operational and environmental advantages to gold mining companies. EnviroMetal is actively engaging with mining companies that are seeking to reduce the costs and environmental impact of their mining operations while strengthening their bottom line. For more information please visit:https://EnviroMetal.com

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x 104

Forward-Looking Statements

