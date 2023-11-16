Angara Inc.: Angara Launches 'Celebrate With Color' Showcasing Beauty of Gemstones

The online jeweler unveils a campaign that celebrates the imperfection and diversity of colored gemstones as the industry continues to surge past diamonds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Angara, the leading international online jeweler, today launched "Celebrate with Color" in an effort to spark dialogue challenging the notion of natural, colorless diamonds being the industry standard of luxury and eternal love. Angara's campaign encourages people to buck the societal standard of perfection and the "4Cs" to instead embrace the variety, diversity and imperfections that have fielded the rise in value of colored gems. With digital billboards on Madison Avenue in New York City, Angara's campaign stands in opposition to a household name in diamonds and is on a mission to celebrate the individuality of colorful gemstones that have graced some of the most important pieces of jewelry for centuries.

Celebrate with Color

"It was only in the mid-1900s that diamonds stole the limelight as the industry began promoting a singular idea of perfection-the D flawless diamond," said Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara. "Through clever marketing, the diamond came to be considered the ultimate symbol of true love, when in fact, precious gems like ruby, sapphire and emerald are far rarer."

As the value of colored gemstones continues to rise - the industry has steadily grown 10% a year compared to the diamond industry's 3% - "Celebrate with Color" aims to challenge the narrative of flawless, colorless diamonds as the ultimate status symbol.

"This campaign is about more than Angara's jewelry," continues Daga. "It's about sharing the beauty of color and empowering consumers to reconnect with nature's most ancient sources of color, gemstones. Through 'Celebrate with Color', we hope consumers discover gemstones that celebrate who they are, their uniqueness and individuality."

For more information about Angara's Celebrate With Color campaign, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada. The brand also currently holds licensing deals with Harvard University and Natori.

