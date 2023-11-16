Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the launch of DealFlow Marketing, a fully automated investor marketing solution designed to distribute investor marketing materials, monitor investor interest, and secure investor commitments within a compliant and auditable workflow.

The new module, which is available to Katipult customers in the United States and Canada, empowers financial advisors and sales teams to expand and improve investor communications when marketing investment opportunities while ensuring the content and documents distributed remain within a controlled and compliant process.

"We are excited to deliver this new product release and introduce automated marketing capabilities to our DealFlow Product. We worked closely with Raymond James and other customers to ensure this module would deliver maximum impact for their businesses. Providing a single platform to manage the entire investment process adds enormous value to our customers that isn't possible with CRM systems and email platforms," commented Katipult CEO Gord Breese.

DealFlow Marketing is an innovative addition to Katipult's DealFlow platform and extends its capabilities to manage all marketing-related workflows before collecting orders and distributing subscription documents. Financial Advisors can rapidly send investment teasers, final presentations, and other due diligence marketing collateral within a multi-staged distribution process that is trackable for internal and external reporting.

"Investors now expect modern, highly efficient interactions with their financial advisors when participating in alternative investments. Katipult will continue to innovate our product so our customers can provide the best experiences possible for their investors," added Breese.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this release, including statements regarding the launch of DealFlow Marketing and its capabilities, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including timing of the launch and anticipated capabilities of DealFlow Marketing. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud-based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

