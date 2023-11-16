LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, will host SmackDown on Friday, May 3, 2024, and WWE Backlash France on Saturday, May 4, 2024

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Backlash France will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time SmackDown will broadcast from France.

Fans interested in an exclusive SmackDown and WWE Backlash France combo presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/backlash-2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/backlash.

Other artists set to hold major events at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, in the coming months include Sting, Jonas Brothers and Green Day. The news also follows the announcement of Bash In Berlin taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Backlash 2023, held earlier this year at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, became WWE's highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

