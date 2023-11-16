Bonita Test Toolkit offers visual, easy-to-understand test coverage for developers and business process owners

Bonitasoft, the leading open-source digital process automation company, today announced the delivery of the improved Bonita Test Toolkit as part of the ongoing developments in Self-Contained Applications technology in their approach to process automation with the Bonita platform.

Before any new application is launched, it should be thoroughly tested. With this release of Bonita 2023.2 comes a new, user-friendly visual test mechanism in the Bonita Test Toolkit. Better application testing before automation projects and applications are pushed to production leads to fewer errors and a better user experience for everyone, including employees and customers. (Photo: Bonitasoft)

Bonita Self-Contained Applications technologies have been enhanced in a few significant ways, to accelerate delivery of business process automation projects. As Self-Contained Applications are aligned to industry standards, they are compatible with a large array of CI/CD tools. From getting the source code, going through the build phase, through internal deployment, and to the publication of the final release, Self-Contained Applications can be natively integrated into continuous integration and delivery pipelines.

Bonita 2023.2 supports IT teams with development frameworks that are up to date with the latest standards and best practices. Fewer steps to push to production improves team velocity and accelerates the time to value for the enterprise. This new workflow also secures each new development while keeping control of each application.

But before a new app is launched, it should be thoroughly tested. With this release of Bonita 2023.2 comes a new, user-friendly visual test mechanism. The Bonita Test Toolkit provides a means for developers to visualize which paths and tasks are being covered by the implemented tests. This means an easy-to-understand test coverage for developers, and for the process owner on the business side. Better testing leads to better quality for application end users, both internally (employees) and externally (customers, partners).

The Bonita platform continues to improve as it supports current practices of development teams to make the developer experience as efficient as possible. As part of the ongoing improvements for Self-Contained Applications, more capabilities have been incorporated into this release of Bonita 2023.2, including a session sharing mechanism to ensure service continuity and availability for users, supporting the High Availability many enterprises require.

"Our newly introduced Self-Contained Applications approach offers enterprise users faster time to market, with state-of-the-art build capabilities by developers with commonly available development skills, and visual testing capability that really raises the bar for faster testing before deployment for better performance," said Charles Souillard, Bonitasoft co-founder and CEO. "This approach offers differentiation in the BPM market because it combines the benefits of containerization approaches and technologies with the power of a BPM platform for process automation."

The Bonita Community open-source edition includes all capabilities required to develop and deploy process automation projects, and can be downloaded here.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

