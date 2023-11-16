New features developed in the Snow innovation arm incubate emerging technologies like generative AI to help customers make better data-driven decisions

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today previewed Snow Copilot, the first-in-a-series of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to solve large challenges in IT Asset Management (ITAM) and FinOps. Developed in its innovation incubator Snow Labs, Snow Copilot is an AI assistant that empowers users to ask conversational questions and receive natural language responses. At release, Snow Copilot is available for Software Asset Management (SAM) computer data in Snow Atlas with more use cases being explored over time.

Snow Labs is a multiprong innovation initiative to help organizations make better decisions and deliver positive business outcomes with Technology Intelligence, or the ability to understand and manage all technology data, via Snow Atlas. The current project focuses on using artificial intelligence to advance data insights and further explore ways to tackle multifaceted ITAM and FinOps challenges, the first offering powered by Snow AI.

"We created Snow Labs as a space for rapid experimentation and prototyping, allowing us to test emerging technologies that sat outside of our standard product roadmap," said Steve Tait, Chief Technology Officer and EVP, Research and Development at Snow. "Artificial intelligence is a great example of a rapidly evolving, emerging technology that could allow Snow Labs to address a myriad of challenges our customers face when making sense of their technology asset data. We believe that AI will fundamentally transform the way our customers and partners interact with their data. This is just one of many ways we are working to bring our vision around Technology Intelligence to life through innovation."

Enhancing the Value of Data with Snow

IT manages vast amounts of data but struggles to turn that data into actionable intelligence for business impact. According to a recent Snow report, 91% of IT leaders said they need to invest in tools to extract more value out of their data. This is a contributing factor in the growing visibility gap between IT and the business units they support. IT struggles to know what software and cloud services are running both within IT and across the enterprise leading to technology overspend, higher security and compliance risk, reduced ITSM data quality, and slower decision-making. Generative AI provides new toolsets for Snow to tackle the visibility gap when it comes to understanding and acting on large technology asset data sets for ITAM, SaaS management, and FinOps.

Snow Copilot, one of the first AI assistants developed to solve advanced challenges for ITAM and FinOps, leverages the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. It allows customers to input questions and receive insights on their computer data, such as "How many computers have been installed in the last 90 days?," as well as explore "what if" scenarios all directly within Snow Atlas. Snow Copilot reduces the need to export data into PowerBI or Excel to get insights into advanced questions on forecasting, asset allocation, and trend identification of SAM computer data. All data remains secure in the customer environment ensuring data privacy and integrity.

Additional AI-enabled features within the Snow AI umbrella are under exploration for 2024, including:

Machine Learning Entitlement Ingestion : Eliminate manual, costly entitlement uploads with automated invoice processing powered by machine learning.

: Eliminate manual, costly entitlement uploads with automated invoice processing powered by machine learning. Enhanced Data Intelligence Service (DIS) dataset with OpenAI : Receive more context about the SaaS applications running in your organization with enhanced descriptions including richer details on categories, function, etc. from the Snow DIS normalization and augmentation service.

: Receive more context about the SaaS applications running in your organization with enhanced descriptions including richer details on categories, function, etc. from the Snow DIS normalization and augmentation service. Fine-tuning Large Language Models (LLM) on Snow proprietary data: Make more informed and complex decisions on technology assets with personalized licensing recommendations.

These new AI capabilities will be available on Snow Atlas, the company's Technology Intelligence platform. The platform, released in 2021, provides a more flexible and scalable foundation for continuous innovation. Snow Atlas allows organizations to bring together their ITAM, SaaS management, cloud cost and FinOps functions, providing a unified view and actionable intelligence to manage the entire IT landscape.

"The pace at which we can innovate on Snow Atlas, both in our standard product development cycles and through Snow Labs, is remarkable with more than one production release every day for the last three quarters," said Tait. "We are entering a new era which will redefine how we work with technology, and we want to ensure organizations feel confident and prepared to embrace this monumental shift."

Snow Copilot and other AI innovations will be available for current Snow Atlas customers who apply for the beta program. To learn more about Snow Labs and its innovation agenda, read CTO Steve Tait's latest blog or to discover more on Snow Atlas, visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/products/snow-atlas/.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

