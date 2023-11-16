Orienteed a leading ecommerce development company specializing in scalable digital commerce solutions, today announced a partnership with Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), a leading edge-enabled solutions and security provider. Edgio will provide the secure backend to Orienteed's frontend components deployed with Crowlify, an operation platform developed to reduce the complexity in managing multiple environments within an HCL Commerce ecosystem.

Businesses that are planning to create or replace their existing frontend will be able to leverage the Crowlify CI/CD capabilities, combined with Edgio's edge-enabled content delivery network (CDN) and holistic web application security features, to scale more easily and improve website speed, all without sacrificing security.

Edgio, a globally scaled edge-enabled software solutions provider, enables companies to deliver high-quality digital experiences, from faster websites and responsive applications to superior streaming quality.

"With Edgio providing the secure backend to our Crowlify platform, our clients will benefit from increased scalability, performance, and security. This partnership underlines our commitment to innovation and our dedication to serving the evolving needs of customers who are looking to create and implement large-scale e-commerce technology solutions," says Marco Fabbri, Chief Technical Officer at Orienteed, Italy.

"Edgio is excited to be partnering with Orienteed. This collaboration underscores the growing recognition amongst e-commerce technology providers that Edgio offers one of the fastest, highest capacity, and most secure edge-enabled CDNs on the planet, resulting in sub-second page load times, higher conversions and increased revenue for online businesses,'' said Emma Whitmore, Group VP, EMEA Edgio.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provides a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Orienteed

We are highly skilled in developing and integrating e-commerce projects, we offer enterprise solutions that scale and we use some of the best available e-commerce platforms. We apply the strategies that best suit the vision of our client's business, incorporating innovative technical solutions and modern designing and development processes. For more information, visit: https://orienteed.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116132366/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sally Winship Comollo

781-366-5580

Swinship-comollo@edg.io