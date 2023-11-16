Data Enhancement AI Platform and Framework Receive International Association of Ports and Harbors Digitization Sustainability Award

Everstream Analytics, the leading global provider of supply chain predictive insights and risk analytics, has been recognized as an innovation partner to the Halifax Port Authority (HPA) in the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Digitization Sustainability Award. This prestigious award acknowledges Everstream's crucial contribution to the Data Enhancement Framework 2 (DEF2) project, led by HPA, which focuses on accelerating port digitization and sustainability.

The IAPH Sustainability Award recognizes ports that excel in promoting sustainable practices across various supply chain functions. Everstream Analytics' recognition as an innovation partner solidifies its position as a technology leader, driving sustainable initiatives and delivering value to businesses worldwide.

The collaboration between HPA, Everstream Analytics, PSA Global, Port Saint John, Canada's Ocean Supercluster, and Sentient Hubs resulted in the design of an AI platform and operating framework. This platform offers near real-time emissions monitoring, enabling effective strategies for CO2e mitigation. By analyzing data from cargo handling, transport, and operations, the technology provides an accurate and interoperable system, generating a comprehensive assessment of CO2e intensity associated with port operations.

"We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to reduce carbon emissions and create a more sustainable port," said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO of Halifax Port Authority. "The Data Enhancement Framework is a great example of how collaboration and innovation can help us achieve our sustainability goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with HPA to transform port operations and promote environmentally sustainable practices," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics. "What truly sets this initiative apart is the inspiring collaboration demonstrated by the project team, proving that collective action and innovation can advance business growth while driving change for the greater good."

The IAPH Sustainability Award is an international recognition of ports that have made significant contributions to sustainability. The award is presented annually to ports that have demonstrated excellence in sustainability initiatives. HPA is the first Canadian port to receive the award in the Digitalization category.

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About the Port of Halifax

The Port of Halifax meets the needs of today's shipping, cargo and cruise operations, while building for the future. Initiatives are underway to increase the flow of goods and people through the Port of Halifax, increase efficiency and identify future opportunities.

