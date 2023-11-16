Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration and project planning work being performed on our Touchdown and Blitz Properties.

In 2022, Seahawk engaged Earthlabs Inc. (ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. or "GoldSpot") to review and compile all data on the Touchdown and Blitz Properties. GoldSpot is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of Global Mineral Exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge driven SAAS tools and services.

TMC Geophysics complete Induced Polarization Surveys (I.P. Surveys) on the northwest claim block of the Blitz Property and 5 grids on the Touchdown Property.

Results from the Blitz Property I.P. survey have been analysed by GoldSpot and areas with potential to target drill holes have been identified for further prioritizing.

The 5 I.P. survey grid results from the Touchdown Property are currently being analysed by GoldSpot and when completed drill target areas will be identified and prioritized.

The 5 Touchdown grids will further evaluate and extend areas where Seahawk has discovered gold in previous exploration programs and other areas with similar magnetic features.

A Phase One diamond drill exploration program involving a 2,000 to 3,000 meter of NQ drilling will be designed and initiated in early 2024.

Mitchell Lavery P.Geo., President and director of Seahawk Gold Corp. stated, "With the positive results we have seen from the Blitz I.P. survey and the anticipated similar results from the Touchdown Property I.P. surveys, we are very confident that the drill program will discover very exciting and significant economic gold mineralization."

In Memoriam

The corporation is saddened to inform our stake holders, that Blair Holliday, a former director of the Corporation, died on September 27, 2023. Mr. Holliday was an independent director of the Corporation, and a member of the audit committee.

Seahawk would like to extend our deepest condolences to Blair's family and friends. He will be missed.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

