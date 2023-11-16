Former CEO steps into role of company advisor and board observer, completing transition to new growth-focused leadership team.

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced that its founder and former CEO Marcin Cichon will retire at the end of the year. Marcin was the driving force behind founding Pricefx, led the business for over a decade, and will continue to act as a board observer and trusted advisor to CEO Ronak Sheth.

"In early 2021, I initiated the process of upgrading our leadership team and transforming Pricefx from a dynamic start-up into a disciplined scale-up and from a founder-led to a professionally managed company," said Marcin Cichon. "My goal was to bring in capable, energetic, and disciplined leadership in order to further grow, innovate and evolve. Today, I can say with full confidence that the mission has been accomplished and it's time to hand the reins over to Ronak and the exceptional leadership team to continue the journey."

During Marcin's tenure, Pricefx built an innovative, award-winning pricing software platform that dramatically changed the industry. Known as fast, flexible and friendly by its customers, Pricefx made its mark as the leading SaaS company for helping businesses maximize margins, increase profits and close better deals. His leadership led to strong ecosystem partnerships including SAP, and deals with some of the world's largest manufacturing, distribution and food beverage companies in the world that have made Pricefx the fastest growing pricing software company in the industry.

"When Marcin and his co-founders started Pricefx, they were committed to being a people-centric organization and using passion to create the best pricing software in the world. I am honored and excited to continue that mission," said Ronak Sheth, Pricefx's Chief Executive Officer. "Marcin has been the lifeblood of Pricefx since its inception his contributions are immeasurable. From his core values to his work ethic, he has built a software company that serves and creates value for both its employees and its customers. Marcin may be hanging up his infamous red shoes, but his legacy will live on, and I look forward to working with him in his new role as board observer and advisor."

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its award-winning innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

