Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - In an innovative foray into virtual spaces, ICEBERG Financial Investment Consultancy, leveraging the expertise of its Web-3 Cyber Lab, ICELAB, has unveiled its state-of-the-art metaverse office in the On-Cyber Metaverse. This strategic initiative, part of their exploration in metaverse ecosystems, positions ICEBERG Financial as one of the first investment consultancy firms to establish a presence in the metaverse. This marks a significant step forward in the evolution of financial services and their intersection with emerging digital realities.

On-Cyber, renowned for its role in the Web3.0 revolution, stands out as a leading metaverse platform. It is celebrated for its innovation in the blockchain ecosystem, offering seamless integration with multiple chains and a vision that looks well beyond the present. On-Cyber enables its users to create unique worlds and structures, fostering a platform for the expression of groundbreaking ideas in the realms of Web3.0 and the metaverse.

The metaverse office of ICEBERG Financial, meticulously developed by ICELAB, invites visitors to a transformative experience. This virtual space not only allows clients to familiarize themselves with the firm's diverse services but also offers real-time interactions with an online concierge. This represents a novel approach to communication, symbolic of the innovative strides of Web3.0.

Ivan Jovalec, Head Of Operation at ICEBERG Financial, emphasizes the significance of this venture: "This is more than just expanding digitally; it's a testament to our commitment to embracing and leading the Web3.0 transition. Our metaverse office, a brainchild of ICELAB, not only positions us among the pioneers but perhaps as the first mover in guiding the financial industry into the realms of the metaverse and Web3.0."

Everyone is invited to witness ICEBERG Financial's pioneering spirit by visiting their metaverse office on On-Cyber. This trailblazing initiative sets a new benchmark in the financial sector, paving the way for its transition into the Web3.0 era.

For an immersive experience of the future of financial consultancy, please visit ICEBERG Financial's metaverse office.

