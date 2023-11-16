PA Distance Learning Hosts Informative Open House Events to Showcase Virtual School Programming

The in-person and virtual open houses provided in-depth information on the benefits of attending a virtual charter school for prospective students and their families.

SEWICKLEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / As a public virtual charter school, Pennsylvania's PA Distance Learning is committed to providing students throughout the state with accessible, success-driven online schooling. And as part of this effort, the school recently hosted a series of open houses in order to give insight into school facilities, programming, and educational opportunities.









Open houses were held both in-person and virtually to ensure all interested parties could attend. This included open house events in Lancaster and Philadelphia on October 18 and 19, respectively, as well as an October 25 open house at PA Distance Learning's Sewickley office.

Attendees at the open houses were able to engage with PA Distance Learning staff and other members of the virtual charter school's community. In addition to information on the PA Distance Learning curriculum, hybrid teaching model, culturally responsive practices, and other foundational values, attendees had the chance to participate in hands-on activities and meet the school's mascot, Bamboo. There was also an on-site book fair with educational materials available for purchase.

The open house events were part of PA Distance Learning's ongoing commitment to empowering students and families with an alternative to the traditional educational model. The Pennsylvania online charter, which offers public elementary, middle, high school, and special education curriculums, combines guided and self-paced learning to prepare students for post-secondary schooling and future careers. Curriculums are taught within state and federal guidelines, with personalized course plans that allow students to make the most of individual strengths and passions.

Growing interest in virtual schooling in Pennsylvania was evidenced by the attendance at the school's October open houses, with approximately 200 individuals showing up to learn about PA Distance Learning opportunities. School staff hope that these and future open houses will help spread awareness about the benefits of online education and the alternative educational models that are available for today's students.

Those interested in attending future PA Distance Learning open houses are encouraged to follow the school's upcoming events or contact PA Distance Learning directly. Virtual open houses will continue to be offered in addition to in-person events. They will include access to various Zoom rooms with resources on FLEX funds and WiFi reimbursement, clubs, field trips, graduation requirements, tech support, and much more.

About PA Distance Learning

PA Distance Learning is a public Pennsylvania virtual charter school that provides an inclusive, welcoming environment for students looking to pursue their education online. Central to the school's success model is a dedication to hybrid learning that combines teacher-led live learning experiences with self-guided asynchronous coursework. Students are encouraged to explore the topics that interest them and are provided with the expert guidance they need to meet state and federal testing standards.

For more information, visit www.padistance.org.

