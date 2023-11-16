The Clorox Company: Introducing Clorox's IDEA Councils

By Shanique Bonelli-Moore, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer

I often say the IDEA team at Clorox is nearly 9,000 teammates strong. That's because it's an expectation that every one of us plays an active role in driving toward the kind of company we strive to be, every day - one where we foster a strong sense of inclusion and allyship, reflect our diverse consumers, and create an equitable workplace where everyone can be at their best.

Building on the meaningful progress we've already made in our IDEA journey (see our latest integrated annual report), today we're taking another important step by launching three working councils that will make our teammates an even more integral part of this work: the Build Thriving Teams Council, Foster Inclusion and Allyship Council and International IDEA Council.

Each council will be composed of cross-functional teammates who will directly support Clorox's ambitions rooted in inclusion, diversity, equity and allyship. The IDEA councils will operate under a framework consistent with our IDEA focus areas, ensuring that practical, actionable solutions are developed and implemented across the company.

The three councils launching today include more than 30 Clorox teammates across 10 different functions and business units. Down the road we also plan to create a council to support our work building even more inclusive brands that resonate with today's multicultural consumers. In the meantime, here's a closer look at what each of the councils will be focusing on:

Build Thriving Teams

This council will work to support the company's aspiration for workforce representation that reflects the general population and in service to our IGNITE strategy..

With the intent to drive engagement, productivity and innovation, our council will inspire business units to exhibit cultural competence, acknowledge bias and honor cultural distinctions. Carson Funderburk

Vice President, Supply Chain - Glad and Brita

Executive Sponsor, Build Thriving Teams Council

Foster Inclusion and Allyship

This council will focus on helping Clorox create a culture of inclusion that fosters a strong sense of community and belonging where teammates live our purpose and values. It will also help steer efforts to achieve inclusion index parity (the percentage of employees who feel a sense of inclusion at work) across total company, women and people of color.

This council will bring the "A" of IDEA to life by helping to define what allyship at Clorox looks like as well as drive the change in behaviors, leading to better inclusion. Miranda Helmer

Vice President, Innovation Discovery

Executive Sponsor, Foster Inclusion and Allyship Council

International IDEA

With representatives from Clorox's international regions, this council will help us localize our core IDEA strategy and programs. This will include helping Clorox foster an inclusive culture that reflects local, regional and cultural nuances so we can do our best work together and better serve our consumers around the world.

Our shared vision and values are underpinned by IDEA. The more voices we can hear in safe spaces and the more diverse their perspectives, the greater the potential to create value in pursuit of our shared purpose. Jaz Khan

Vice President and General Manager, Clorox Saudi Arabia

Executive Sponsor, International IDEA Council

