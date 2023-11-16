Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Named 2023 Tech Company of the Year by Tampa Bay Tech

20th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Award Ceremony Recognizes Abacode's Dedication to Innovation, Community Empowerment, and Continuous Advancement

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance, co-founded nearly ten years ago by Michael Ferris and Rolando Torres, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Technology Company of the Year" at the 20th annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards. The event, a celebration of technological excellence and innovation, took place at Armature Works in Tampa, FL, and recognized Abacode for its outstanding contributions to the cybersecurity landscape, commitment to community well-being and significant advancements in the industry.

Ferris, a former Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Torres, an accomplished Accenture executive with experience leading large-scale IT projects globally, shared a vision to create a world-class cybersecurity and compliance company. Abacode has since become a vanguard in cybersecurity innovation, community empowerment, and continuous advancement.

Abacode's success is attributed to its commitment to core values-integrity, teamwork, excellence, leadership, and adaptation. This commitment, coupled with the recruitment of top local and national cyber talent and the establishment of world-class operations, set the company apart as a distinguished nominee for the coveted "Technology Company of the Year" award.

The company's hybrid-based work model reflects not only its own growth but also underscores its significant investment in the Tampa Bay area. By creating local job opportunities, Abacode contributes to the region's economic development and vitality, invigorating the tech landscape with fresh talent and expertise.

"It's an absolute honor to win Tampa Bay Tech - Tech Company of The Year! We feel blessed to be recognized by our peers in this great community. I'd like to give a special thank you to all our nationwide team members, clients, and partners who are a part of our journey and success. What we're building is very unique, so keep an eye on Abacode as we're just getting started. More exciting news to come." said Michael Ferris, CEO of Abacode.

As Tampa ascends as a cybersecurity hub, Abacode takes pride in serving as a catalyst for this transformative journey. The award for "Technology Company of the Year" at the 2023 Tampa Bay Tech Awards is a testament to Abacode's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

About Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Founded in 2014, Abacode has redefined industry standards by unifying cybersecurity and compliance into one fully managed program. Based in Tampa, FL, with 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Tampa and Las Vegas, Abacode's unique approach has enabled clients to achieve results four times faster than the industry average, all while delivering higher value through a consolidated methodology. Serving a diverse international clientele across various sectors, Abacode's dedication to technological innovation is evident in every solution it delivers. To learn more about Abacode, visit www.abacode.com.

