iDeals and M&A Community says there were 16 merger and acquisitions (M&As) announced in Spain in October.From pv magazine Spain Software company iDeals and virtual forum M&A Community have compiled a list of the M&As, PV project purchases, and other financial deals in Spain in October. They shared the list exclusively with pv magazine: Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Exus Management Partners Prosolia acquires four PV plants in Alicante, after US fund EIG provided Prosolia with €255 million ($243 million) in June Laurion Group acquires more than 5% of EiDF Solar Swiss fund Partners ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...