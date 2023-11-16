Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of HeFi (HEFI) on November 17, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HEFI/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.

HeFi (HEFI) is a project that aims to build a platform providing personalized health aging services and effectively managing medical expenses, focusing on user-centered services by actively utilizing technologies such as AI, blockchain, and digital healthcare .

Introducing HeFi: Revolutionizing Personalized Health Aging Solutions

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of HeFi (HEFI), an innovative project designed to transform the landscape of healthcare, particularly focusing on aging and medical expense management. The core of the project is the creation of a platform that offers personalized health services tailored to the needs of the aging population. This initiative addresses a critical need in modern healthcare, where aging populations are growing and the demand for specialized health services is increasing. By personalizing these services, HeFi aims to enhance the quality of life for older individuals, ensuring their healthcare needs are met with precision and care.

The platform's approach is deeply rooted in technology, leveraging the latest advancements to provide its services. Key technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and digital healthcare are fundamental to HeFi's strategy. AI plays a pivotal role in personalizing health services, using data-driven insights to tailor care plans to individual needs. Blockchain technology ensures the security and integrity of health data, enabling a trustworthy and efficient system for managing sensitive information. Digital healthcare integration allows for more accessible and convenient care delivery, adapting to the increasingly digitalized world.

Financial management is another critical aspect of the HeFi project. The platform is not only about providing health services but also about effectively managing medical expenses. This is especially significant in the context of aging populations, where medical expenses can be a substantial burden. By integrating financial management into the healthcare service model, HeFi aims to alleviate the financial strain on individuals and families, making healthcare more accessible and sustainable.

In summary, HeFi represents a comprehensive approach to healthcare for the aging, intertwining personalized medical services with the smart use of technology and financial management. It stands as a testament to how technology can be harnessed to improve lives, specifically targeting the challenges faced by older populations in healthcare. The project's focus on user-centered services, backed by cutting-edge technology, positions it as a potential game-changer in the healthcare industry.

About HEFI Token

The HEFI token is a multifaceted component of the HeFi ecosystem, designed to incentivize and facilitate user engagement. Primarily, it functions as a reward mechanism for users who contribute health data to the platform, fostering greater participation and strengthening the ecosystem. This enhanced user activity not only benefits the individual but also broadens the reach of the HeFi platform into the silver industry, potentially creating new business opportunities. Additionally, the HEFI token acts as a governance token, granting the community on the HeFi platform the power to make significant decisions. It also serves as a functional utility token within the ecosystem, exchangeable for Point Token, which can be used for various services on the HeFi platform. The economic model of the HEFI token is supported by fees charged for using the platform and commissions generated from executing decentralized applications (DApps) on the Side Chain Network.

Based on BEP20, HEFI has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The HEFI token is distributed across mining (30%), ecosystem (5%), R&D (10%), operations (10%), marketing (5%), team (5%), advisors (10%), partnerships (15%), investors (5%), and a liquidity fund (5%). The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 17, 2023. Investors who are interested in HEFI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

