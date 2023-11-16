Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Tradegate
16.11.23
17:21 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,016
-1,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1941,22217:21
1,1921,20817:21
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 16:22
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Readly International AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (147/23)

On October 3, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from Readly International AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the
Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being
admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. 

Today, November 16, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from November 20, 2023. 


Short name: READ
ISIN code: SE0014855292
Order book ID: 203369

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares
of Readly International AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be tomorrow,
November 17, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.