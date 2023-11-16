EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
Avenida de Pío XII 102
28036 Madrid, Spain
Madrid, 14 November 2023
Notification pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Gesetz über den Wertpapierhandel - "WpHG")
Dear Sir or Madam,
By voting rights notification dated 13 November 2023, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. ("ACS"), notified pursuant to section 33 WpHG that on 10 November 2023 ACS exceeded the threshold of 75% of the voting rights in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft ("HOCHTIEF").
In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The acquisition of the holding in voting rights in HOCHTIEF by ACS, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by equity means of ACS.
Yours sincerely,
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
_____________________________________
José Luis del Valle Pérez
16.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1775507 16.11.2023 CET/CEST