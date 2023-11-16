Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
16.11.23
16:04 Uhr
0,367 Euro
+0,005
+1,38 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2023 | 14:12
Dovre Group Plc: Dovre restructures in Finland for efficiency

Dovre Group Plc Press release November 16, 2023, at 3.05 pm

Dovre restructures in Finland for efficiency

Dovre Group is considering a reorganization of some of its business operations. The contemplated changes are expected to improve the profitability and quality of service through consolidating at least the essential parts of project personnel business into Norway and restructuring some of the remaining operations in Finland.

The company initiates change negotiations in Project Personnel EMEA and eSite business units within Dovre Group Plc. Initially the negotiations are estimated to result in amendment of the terms of employment of up to 10 people, however possible terminations of employment would impact less than 10 people.

"Change negotiations are crucial in order to ensure increased profitability of the related business units. Managing Project Personnel business via Norway provides scale, capability and quality of our services to our clients and improves shareholder value", says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

Additional information:

Hans Sten
CFO, Dovre Group Plc
Tel. +358 40 557 9392
hans.sten@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION?
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media?
www.dovregroup.com


