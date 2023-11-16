Hanover Bancorp, Inc: Hanover Bancorp Announces Joseph Burns as its New Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

MINEOLA, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, (NASDAQ: HNVR) (the "Bank") the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Burns to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, effective immediately.



In his new role Mr. Burns will lead the Bank's commercial banking expansion with an emphasis on relationship-based business deposit and loan growth on Long Island and across the New York metro market. Among other responsibilities, Mr. Burns will work closely with executive management to define the Bank's commercial banking goals and strategies, develop and launch new products and expand into new markets.

"Joe is a seasoned leader with proven expertise in strategic expansion, developing and managing production teams and generating results. His knowledge of our key markets and robust industry relationships will accelerate the pace and impact of our commercial banking initiatives and support our strategic growth," stated Chairman and CEO, Michael P. Puorro. "We are excited to add Joe to our executive management team as we expand our share of the commercial banking market, providing our growing customer base with the exceptional service, products and technology for which Hanover Bank is known," concluded Mr. Puorro.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of such a rapidly growing bank. As a proven leader, I look forward to doing all I can to support the Bank and my colleagues. In the wake of ongoing industry consolidation and the absence of relationship banking at larger institutions, Hanover Bank is extremely well-positioned for expansion. I look forward to working with the executive management team to drive relationship-based deposit and loan growth, forge strategic alliances and expand our market share on Long Island and across New York City and the NY metro market," said Joseph Burns.

About Joseph Burns

Mr. Burns joins Hanover Bank from Valley Bank where most recently he served as Regional President - New York State Commercial Banking. In this position, Mr. Burns led Valley's New York commercial banking operation managing a diversified portfolio of $3.5B in loan commitments. His talents include collaboration in setting strategic direction to drive performance and creating solutions to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Joe earned his BBA in Management from Adelphi University. He serves on the Board of Directors of New Ground, Inc., a not-for-profit organization on Long Island. He is also a member of the Long Island Association and the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Burns is a past Board Member of the Real Estate Practitioners Institute, Robert Morris Associates, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Youth Organization, and Malverne Little League. Mr. Burns and his wife are life-long Long Island residents and are the proud parents of three adult children.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.



Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a commercial community bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products, and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at https://hanoverbank.com.

Investor and Press Contact:

Lance P. Burke

Chief Financial Officer

(516) 548-8500