Air-Scent Diffusers Unveils Exquisite Holiday Diffuser Oil Collection

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Air-Scent Diffusers, the inventor of the first air freshener diffuser, is thrilled to introduce a captivating assortment of Holiday diffuser oils that will ignite the spirit of the season. The holidays are about sharing warmth, joy, and love, and there's no better way to enhance the ambiance of your home, office, or business than with the alluring power of fragrance.

This carefully crafted Holiday collection comprises three unique fragrances, each available in both 120-milliliter and 30-milliliter bottles. Whether you're looking to infuse your spaces with the nostalgic scent of freshly cut pine, the invigorating coolness of peppermint, or the irresistible aroma of freshly baked cookies, these delightful fragrances are the perfect addition to your festive decorations, holiday gatherings or gifting to loved ones.

In the words of John Zuppo, President of Air-Scent Diffusers and its mother company, Alpha Aromatics, "We're excited to add to our growing repertoire of diffuser oils, offering our customers a truly enchanting Holiday fragrance collection. This is the next step in our strategic growth plan, diversifying into an extensive line of diffuser and luxury handcrafted fragrances."

But these fragrances are not like most ordinary diffuser oils.

Bryan Zlotnik, Vice President, Commercial, added, "Unlike other companies who source their fragrances from perfume manufacturers, we are the actual manufacturer, so we compose, design and curate all of our aromas in-house, and do so with the highest quality and concentration of ingredients. This guarantees you will experience the most effective and long-lasting performance. Our mission is to provide the most unique and highest quality collection of fragrance oils."

The Holiday Collection includes:

Winter Pine - Breathe in the crisp, refreshing scent of a pine forest blanketed in snow. The Winter Pine fragrance will transport you to a magical winter wonderland, filling your space with the invigorating aroma of freshly cut pine trees. It's the perfect choice for those who cherish the traditions of a classic holiday season.

To make the Holiday season even more special, Air-Scent Diffusers is offering a complimentary 30-milliliter bottle of a chosen Holiday scent with a purchase of their sleek black Tower Nebulizing Diffuser. This exclusive offer allows you to immerse any space with advanced, cold air-scenting technology.

The Tower Diffuser and the limited-edition Holiday fragrances can be purchased directly via Amazon.

