Open Education: Open English, a Global Leader in English Learning, Launches Open English Business in Vietnam

With over 10,000 companies worldwide offering Open English Business to its employees, this proven learning solution will help boost English-language proficiency in Vietnam's workforce

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Open English, a global leader in live online English classes, today announced the launch of its corporate customized learning solution, Open English Business, in Vietnam. With an emphasis on helping companies build efficient learning plans for their teams, Open English Business comes at a time when the Vietnamese workforce is abundant, but limited in skills proficiency*. Currently, only five percent of the total Vietnamese workforce is proficient in English. This rate is quite low compared to other non-English speaking countries in the region, threatening the loss of foreign investors in Vietnam's labor market despite the country's young and robust workforce*.

"In today's global economy, foreign language skills are an absolute necessity in nearly all professions, with English being one of the most sought after," commented Andrés Moreno, founder, chairman and CEO of Open English. "Not only can Open English Business help Vietnamese companies offer crucial bilingual skills to their employees, it'll give them the competitive edge they need to boost their international growth."

Vietnam was a logical expansion choice for Open English Business due to employee needs related to English learning for work. According to a study conducted by Vietnamese market research company Q&Me, the top motivations for learning English in Vietnam are related to business, with 60% of respondents saying it was to obtain a good job and 49% saying that it's a requirement of their current job. Furthermore, a research study published by the English Language Teaching Educational Journal indicated that nearly 82% of respondents were motivated to learn English for business-related reasons, including negotiating for work, seeking a new job or meeting workplace qualifications.

Through Open English Business, Vietnamese company employees can become fluent in English through unlimited live classes with expert native teachers, interactive lessons, practice activities and more. To ensure that their English-learning studies begin at the appropriate level, company employees enrolled in the Open English Business program first need to take a placement test. Then, HR professionals at the company can monitor employee progress through a designated portal. To integrate the program seamlessly, Open English serves as an ally every step of the way, promising an increase in efficiency among employees who develop this new skill.

To learn more about Open English, please visit https://investors.openenglish.com/. For more details on Open English Business, visit https://www.openenglish.com/para-empresas/.

About Open English

Open English is a leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, providing live, online instruction to over 2 million enrolled students to date. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers. Open Education, Open English's parent company, offers customized learning solutions for businesses (Open English for Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU). Open English has also expanded its business with Open Mundo, a new online language learning platform that offers French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese live classes. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL with offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Bangalore and São Paulo. To learn more about Open English, visit OpenEnglish.com.

