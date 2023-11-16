HCSS Announces Launch of New Copilot AI Feature

This Adaptive Functionality Showcases the Company's Continuing Legacy of Innovation

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / HCSS, the leading provider of software helping heavy civil construction businesses streamline their operations, announces the launch of HCSS Copilot, the first-of-its-kind natural language AI assistant in the civil construction marketplace. HCSS Copilot provides real-time interactive support, enabling HeavyJob customers to gain additional insight and draw on personalized data in seconds.





HCSS Copilot in HeavyJob

"Since 1986, we've continued to innovate, refine, and expand our software as the industry evolves, and this is the latest move in a long tradition of innovation at HCSS. When HCSS released HeavyJob 25 years ago, it was the first product of its kind in the market. At the time, equipping foremen with laptops in the field was unheard of. Now, mobile devices in the field are critical tools for streamlined documentation and project management," says Steve McGough, President and CEO of HCSS. "We are thrilled about the value-add this feature can drive for our customers and are encouraged by the early feedback we've received."

HCSS will soon integrate customer-specific data within Copilot so HeavyJob users can receive tailored, instantaneous, and actionable insight. The company's team of researchers, engineers, and industry experts will continue to partner closely with its select group of customers to build the next generation of intelligent support, analysis, and task automation, with further plans of incorporating Copilot across the entire HCSS platform in the future.

Customers are excited about the potential. "We've used HeavyJob for many years and jumped at the chance to be an early adopter of HCSS Copilot," says Tomas Zilka, Vice President of Operations at Pihl Excavating. "AI is obviously the future, and we've been intrigued by how it may enhance our workforce. HCSS Copilot gives us a front-row seat to this transformation. We're excited to see its growth in HeavyJob and beyond."

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 38 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1 million to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

