ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce its achievement in the prestigious GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann awards in recognition of the outstanding commitment to promoting and supporting the Irish language in business operations. ProAmpac was honored with the following medals:

The following ProAmpac employees were there to accept these awards: Eoghan Gallachóir, Bríd Nic Suibhne, Roisin Ní Cholla, and Tara Ní Hígin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Signage: Gold Medal

Marketing and Branding: Silver Medal

Service in Irish: Gold Medal

The GRADAIM awards, developed by Glór na nGael, are a national recognition scheme designed to celebrate businesses that actively promote and utilize the Irish language in their signage, marketing, branding, and services. ProAmpac is among the distinguished businesses that have embraced the Irish language, contributing to the preservation and rejuvenation of this rich cultural heritage.

"We are honored to receive the GRADAIM awards, which reflect our commitment to promoting the Irish language in our business. We believe that embracing our cultural heritage enriches our business and strengthens our connection with our customers and community," said John McDermott, operations director for ProAmpac's Donegal, Ireland, facility.

The awards ceremony occurred on Wednesday, 15th November, in Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, where the renowned television personality Mary Kennedy presented the awards. The following ProAmpac employees were there to accept these awards: Eoghan Gallachóir, Bríd Nic Suibhne, Roisin Ní Cholla, and Tara Ní Hígin.

ProAmpac is a leading packaging supplier in Ireland with four facilities employing approximately 360 people. Its Irish facilities are a global hub for sustainable packaging innovation, fostering collaboration on cutting-edge solutions. ProAmpac has a 24-year track record of delivering sustainable fiber and film-based packaging for various food and pet products. To learn more about ProAmpac's efforts to collaborate with the communities in which we work, please visit our website at ProAmpac.com/ESG to review our annual ESG report or contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com

