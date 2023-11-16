Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Updated details for bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (551/23)

The following bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB have changed
interest switch date. Please see other changes regarding the bond loan marked
in bold in attached document. 



ISIN     New interest switch date
--------------------------------------
SE0015960802 November 17, 2023    
--------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1178929
