Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Updated details for bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (551/23)

The following bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB have changed interest switch date. Please see other changes regarding the bond loan marked in bold in attached document. ISIN New interest switch date -------------------------------------- SE0015960802 November 17, 2023 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1178929