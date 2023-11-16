John Galt Solutions' Customer PING Highlights Role of Visibility in Digital Transformation at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit

Session Shares Renowned Golf Company's Supply Chain Journey

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Phoenix, AZ to the session, "PING Masters End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility". This live presentation on November 30th, 2023, will feature Scott Niemann, Forecasting Manager at PING, a renowned golf equipment manufacturer and John Galt Solutions customer.

PING's journey is characterized by a transformative shift in which previously disconnected teams and processes converged to establish unprecedented end-to-end visibility to foster global collaboration. The session will focus on the strategies and solutions instrumental in catapulting PING to success, as exponential growth in golf presented remarkable opportunities for the company. The session will underscore how end-to-end visibility became the driving force enabling teams across markets to enhance responsiveness and gain critical insights for risk mitigation in an era where supply chain visibility is paramount.

PING's transformation story exemplifies how achieving end-to-end multi-enterprise visibility is fundamental to balance supply and demand and nurture stronger, more reliable relationships with suppliers and retailers. During the session, attendees will learn how PING harnessed data for enhanced decision-making and established a centralized view of its operations. Niemann, the featured speaker, will share valuable insights to vividly map PING's journey toward supply chain excellence and provide a spotlight on the lessons learned along the way.

Session at a Glance

Title: PING Masters End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Speakers: Scott Niemann, Forecasting Manager at PING, Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer at John Galt Solutions

When: Thursday, November 30, 11:15 - 11:45

Where:?Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, Grand Canyon 8

