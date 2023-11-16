€700 million 5-year and €700 million 8-year bonds

Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announces that it has successfully raised a total of €1,400 million of senior unsecured Euro-denominated public bonds. Teleperformance issued two tranches: a 5-year senior bond for €700 million (due on 22 November 2028) that will bear an annual fixed rated coupon of 5.25%, and a 8-year senior bond for €700 million (due on 22 November 2031) that will bear an annual fixed rated coupon of 5.75%. The bonds have been issued under Teleperformance EMTN Programme.

The transaction was very well received and was more than 5.1x over-subscribed by a diversified institutional investor base. The success of this placement illustrates the market's confidence in Teleperformance's creditworthiness.

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund Teleperformance's general corporate purposes and for the refinancing in part of the bridge facility provided in connection with the acquisition of Majorel.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale acted as Joint Global Coordinators of this transaction while BBVA, CIC, HSBC, J.P.Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities acted as Joint Active Bookrunners.

Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy CEO and Group CFO of Teleperformance Group, commented: "More than five times oversubscribed by a diversified, high-quality investor base, this bond issue for €1.4 billion was a great success. It confirms the market's confidence in the creditworthiness of the Group and reflect its Standard Poor's rating of 'BBB', the highest rating received in the customer experience industry. This issue will refinance the acquisition of Majorel, which was finalized on November 8 and represents the last key step in the acquisition process."

